Lando Norris says he 'hates' Max Verstappen questions after qualifying ahead of title rival for Sao Paulo GP Sprint

Lando Norris expressed frustration at being asked about title rival Max Verstappen following Sprint Qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix: watch the Sprint on Saturday at 2pm, with Qualifying for the main race later at 6pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 1 November 2024 20:56, UK
Lando Norris says he "hates" being questioned about Max Verstappen, despite qualifying ahead of his Formula 1 title rival for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint.
Norris, who trails Verstappen by 47 points with four rounds of the 2024 season remaining, was denied pole by team-mate Oscar Piastri on Friday as McLaren locked out the front row at Interlagos.
Verstappen, lacking the pace to challenge the McLaren's in his Red Bull, also finished behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and will start Saturday's 24-lap contest from fourth, live on Sky Sports at 2pm.
Asked in his official post-session interview with Formula 1 if the Sprint Qualifying result meant that things were looking good for him in the championship battle, Norris replied: "I don't care. I hate these questions so much.
"I'm just going to race. I don't care about where he qualifies. For me, it's just focus on my own job and that's it.
"It's the same question every time but it doesn't matter. If he's first, if he's last, I'll do the best I can."
Norris was comfortably fastest in the first and second parts of Sprint Qualifying and out-paced Piastri on their first runs in SQ3, before being dramatically dislodged by his team-mate in the closing moments.
Piastri was able to improve on his second flying lap, while Norris aborted his final attempt after making early errors.
"I made too many mistakes on my final lap and just boxed, but a good job as a team," Norris said.
"I wasn't expecting it, so a pleasant surprise. Just a couple too many mistakes on my final lap, that's all."
While McLaren were very clearly the pace-setters on Friday, Norris is refusing to take anything for granted for the remainder of the weekend.
He added: "Tomorrow's a completely different day so we'll see.
"We definitely made some good steps forward. I'm happy with today but we'll see in the Sprint tomorrow."
Verstappen was one of several drivers to struggle with the bumpy nature of the resurfaced track at Interlagos but suggested the characteristic was particularly troublesome for his RB20.
"As soon as we went into qualifying it looked like we were definitely off, so the car was a bit difficult on the bumps," Verstappen said.
"They did the resurfacing but I think they actually made it worse to drive. It's extremely bumpy everywhere so that's not good for our car.
"In all the bumpy areas the car is jumping around a lot and it's costing me quite a bit of time, unfortunately."
Verstappen has been at the centre of a controversial build-up to the event after he received two penalties for wheel-to-wheel incidents with Norris during last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.
The Dutchman appears to be preparing for a damage limitation job, on Saturday at least, as he admitted his car is unlikely to be better than it was in Sprint Qualifying, with the forecast of possible rain his main hope.
"Normally, when you are already quite a bit off over one lap, I don't think we are particularly the strongest in the race," Verstappen said. "So we'll have to see how that goes tomorrow in the Sprint.
"I also know that there is maybe some weather around that can come but maybe not for the Sprint. We'll have a look."
Verstappen is also contending with a penalty of a different kind this weekend, having already been handed a five-place grid drop for Sunday's Grand Prix after fitting a new engine on his car.
He added: "And then for the penalty, I have a bit more work to do."
