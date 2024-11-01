Charles Leclerc: Ferrari driver fined by FIA for swearing in Mexico City GP press conference

Charles Leclerc has been fined €10,000 (£8,420) by the FIA for swearing during a press conference following last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.

Leclerc immediately apologised after uttering an expletive when describing the moment which saw him lose second place to McLaren's Lando Norris in the closing stages of the race.

The FIA summoned Leclerc on Friday at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix before later announcing the fine, half of which is suspended on the condition he does not commit a similar offence within the next year.

The FIA statement confirming the decision said: "During the hearing Leclerc expressed his regret for his momentary lack of judgment and shared that he understood his responsibility as a role model for the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made a massive mistake to allow Lando Norris to overtake but managed to avoid crashing at the Mexico City GP

"The stewards shared that he understood his responsibility as a role model for the sport. The stewards considered the mitigation factor that Leclerc was immediately apologetic.

"The stewards, while noting the driver's contrite behaviour, conclude that a breach has occurred and a penalty is warranted.

"The stewards do not consider that this breach reached the same level as the most recent case and as such chose to levy a fine of €10,000 (£8,420) with €5,000 (£4,210) suspended, pending no repeat within 12 months."

The incident came little more than a month after world championship leader Max Verstappen was given the F1 equivalent of a community service order by the sport's governing body for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen was part of an astonishing press conference following qualifying in Singapore as he refused to answer questions comprehensively after a swearing penalty

Asked about the moment in which he narrowly avoided a major crash but was passed by Norris, Leclerc said: "I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, '****'."

Leclerc immediately apologised for his indiscretion, adding: "Oh, sorry! Oh no, oh no! I don't want to join Max."

The Verstappen swearing saga has rolled on since then, with the Dutchman choosing not to give full answers in official press conferences and refusing to confirm whether he intends to serve his punishment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris don't believe it was right for Max Verstappen to receive a swearing penalty from the FIA

A debate over swearing was initially sparked when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said less in-race swearing over team radio by drivers should be broadcast and that the sport's competitors could play a part themselves by using cleaner language.

Verstappen received the backing of several drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, who said his once fierce rival should not serve his penalty.

The topic was discussed by the sport's 20 drivers in a meeting held last week in Mexico, with a statement on the matter expected at some point in the near future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Guenther Steiner gives his opinion on Max Verstappen being given community service for swearing in a press conference

Verstappen accused the FIA of double standards during Thursday's press conference in Sao Paulo, at which point no action had been taken on Leclerc's slip-up.

When giving an answer on another topic, Verstappen stopped himself from using an expletive before explaining: "I can't say the word because I'll probably get another…

"Apparently it only counts for me anyway because after the race in Mexico someone was swearing, I didn't hear anything from it, so it's better I don't swear again."

Sky Sports F1's live Sao Paulo GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Saturday November 2

1pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint build-up

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

5pm: Sao Paulo Qualifying build-up

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 3

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

8pm: Ted's Notebook

Formula 1's Americas triple header concludes this weekend with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime