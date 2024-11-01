Charles Leclerc: Ferrari driver fined by FIA for swearing in Mexico City GP press conference

Charles Leclerc used an expletive when reflecting on the moment he was passed by Lando Norris during the Mexico City Grand Prix: watch the Sao Paulo Sprint on Saturday at 2pm, with Qualifying for the main race later at 6pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 1 November 2024 23:04, UK
Charles Leclerc has been fined €10,000 (£8,420) by the FIA for swearing during a press conference following last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.
Leclerc immediately apologised after uttering an expletive when describing the moment which saw him lose second place to McLaren's Lando Norris in the closing stages of the race.
The FIA summoned Leclerc on Friday at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix before later announcing the fine, half of which is suspended on the condition he does not commit a similar offence within the next year.
The FIA statement confirming the decision said: "During the hearing Leclerc expressed his regret for his momentary lack of judgment and shared that he understood his responsibility as a role model for the sport.
"The stewards shared that he understood his responsibility as a role model for the sport. The stewards considered the mitigation factor that Leclerc was immediately apologetic.
"The stewards, while noting the driver's contrite behaviour, conclude that a breach has occurred and a penalty is warranted.
"The stewards do not consider that this breach reached the same level as the most recent case and as such chose to levy a fine of €10,000 (£8,420) with €5,000 (£4,210) suspended, pending no repeat within 12 months."
The incident came little more than a month after world championship leader Max Verstappen was given the F1 equivalent of a community service order by the sport's governing body for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Asked about the moment in which he narrowly avoided a major crash but was passed by Norris, Leclerc said: "I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, '****'."
Leclerc immediately apologised for his indiscretion, adding: "Oh, sorry! Oh no, oh no! I don't want to join Max."
The Verstappen swearing saga has rolled on since then, with the Dutchman choosing not to give full answers in official press conferences and refusing to confirm whether he intends to serve his punishment.
A debate over swearing was initially sparked when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said less in-race swearing over team radio by drivers should be broadcast and that the sport's competitors could play a part themselves by using cleaner language.
Verstappen received the backing of several drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, who said his once fierce rival should not serve his penalty.
The topic was discussed by the sport's 20 drivers in a meeting held last week in Mexico, with a statement on the matter expected at some point in the near future.
Verstappen accused the FIA of double standards during Thursday's press conference in Sao Paulo, at which point no action had been taken on Leclerc's slip-up.
When giving an answer on another topic, Verstappen stopped himself from using an expletive before explaining: "I can't say the word because I'll probably get another…
"Apparently it only counts for me anyway because after the race in Mexico someone was swearing, I didn't hear anything from it, so it's better I don't swear again."
