Qatar GP: Charles Leclerc beats Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ahead of Sprint Qualifying at Lusail International Circuit

Charles Leclerc was fastest from Lando Norris ahead of Sprint Qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

On a pivotal weekend in the Constructors' Championship, Ferrari were flying in the only practice session as Leclerc beat Norris by 0.425s, with Oscar Piastri in third and Carlos Sainz in fourth.

Ferrari trail McLaren by 24 points in the standings with two events to go and made a strong start at the Lusail International Circuit.

Newly-crowned four-time world champion Max Verstappen was only 11th after a ragged flying lap on the softs, putting him behind Lewis Hamilton in 10th and George Russell in eighth, who were over one second down on Leclerc's best time.

Mercedes were expecting to be strong for the second weekend running after their surprise one-two last time out in Las Vegas, but Hamilton and Russell appeared to be lacking outright speed in the high-speed corners.

Sprint Qualifying takes place later on Friday at 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Ferrari and McLaren set for big battle

On paper, the track layout should suit McLaren as they have been the benchmark in the faster turns throughout 2024 - and there are many of them at the Lusail International Circuit.

Ferrari were quick straight out of the blocks, though, as they were first and second on the hards, over six tenths clear of Norris in third, who was on the mediums.

Leclerc and Sainz underlined their blistering pace on the soft tyres, with both drivers setting their best laps on their second effort on the quickest rubber.

McLaren traditionally hold back in practice, though, so it could be a close fight for pole in Sprint Qualifying later on between the two teams fighting for the Constructors' Championship.

Red Bull are 53 points behind McLaren, so need to be less than 45 points off the lead after Sunday to still be in mathematical contention, but Verstappen being 1.260 seconds off Leclerc in practice suggests it could be a tough weekend for the Milton Keynes-based team.

Qatar GP Practice Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.953 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.425 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.472 4) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.582 5) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.092 6) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.111 7) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.146 8) George Russell Mercedes +1.207 9) Alex Albon Williams +1.208 10) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.144 11) Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.260 12) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.274 13) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.292 14) Liam Lawson RB +1,609 15) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.667 16) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.762 17) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.927 18) Sergio Perez Red Bull +2.086 19) Franco Colapinto Williams +2.247 20) Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.327

Sky Sports F1's live Qatar GP schedule

Friday November 29

2.55pm: F1 Academy Practice Two

4.05pm: F2 Qualifying

5pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 5.30pm)*

Saturday November 30

12.10pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up

2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

4pm: F2 Sprint Race

5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING

8pm: F1 Academy: Race One

8.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 1

10.55am: F1 Academy Race Two

12.15pm: F2 Feature Race

2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

