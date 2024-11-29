Qatar GP: Charles Leclerc beats Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ahead of Sprint Qualifying at Lusail International Circuit
Ferrari were very quick in the only practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc beat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri; watch Sprint Qualifying later on Friday at 5.30pm, with the Sprint on Saturday at 2pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 29 November 2024 15:31, UK
Charles Leclerc was fastest from Lando Norris ahead of Sprint Qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.
On a pivotal weekend in the Constructors' Championship, Ferrari were flying in the only practice session as Leclerc beat Norris by 0.425s, with Oscar Piastri in third and Carlos Sainz in fourth.
Ferrari trail McLaren by 24 points in the standings with two events to go and made a strong start at the Lusail International Circuit.
Newly-crowned four-time world champion Max Verstappen was only 11th after a ragged flying lap on the softs, putting him behind Lewis Hamilton in 10th and George Russell in eighth, who were over one second down on Leclerc's best time.
Mercedes were expecting to be strong for the second weekend running after their surprise one-two last time out in Las Vegas, but Hamilton and Russell appeared to be lacking outright speed in the high-speed corners.
Sprint Qualifying takes place later on Friday at 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.
Ferrari and McLaren set for big battle
On paper, the track layout should suit McLaren as they have been the benchmark in the faster turns throughout 2024 - and there are many of them at the Lusail International Circuit.
Ferrari were quick straight out of the blocks, though, as they were first and second on the hards, over six tenths clear of Norris in third, who was on the mediums.
Leclerc and Sainz underlined their blistering pace on the soft tyres, with both drivers setting their best laps on their second effort on the quickest rubber.
McLaren traditionally hold back in practice, though, so it could be a close fight for pole in Sprint Qualifying later on between the two teams fighting for the Constructors' Championship.
Red Bull are 53 points behind McLaren, so need to be less than 45 points off the lead after Sunday to still be in mathematical contention, but Verstappen being 1.260 seconds off Leclerc in practice suggests it could be a tough weekend for the Milton Keynes-based team.
Qatar GP Practice Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:21.953
|2) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.425
|3) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.472
|4) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.582
|5) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+1.092
|6) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+1.111
|7) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.146
|8) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.207
|9) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.208
|10) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+1.144
|11) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.260
|12) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.274
|13) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+1.292
|14) Liam Lawson
|RB
|+1,609
|15) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.667
|16) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.762
|17) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+1.927
|18) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+2.086
|19) Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|+2.247
|20) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+2.327
Sky Sports F1's live Qatar GP schedule
Friday November 29
2.55pm: F1 Academy Practice Two
4.05pm: F2 Qualifying
5pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 5.30pm)*
Saturday November 30
12.10pm: F1 Academy Qualifying
1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up
2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT
3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
4pm: F2 Sprint Race
5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up
6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING
8pm: F1 Academy: Race One
8.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday December 1
10.55am: F1 Academy Race Two
12.15pm: F2 Feature Race
2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up
4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX
6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction
7pm: Ted's Notebook
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
