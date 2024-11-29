Audi F1 team confirm 'significant' stake purchase by Qatar sovereign wealth fund ahead of 2026 F1 entry

The Audi F1 team have confirmed Qatar's leading state-backed fund have made a purchase of a significant minority stake ahead of their entry to join F1 in 2026.

Sky News understands that the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) deal will acquire roughly 30 per cent of the Sauber F1 team, which will become Audi, with the investment expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Audi will take over the current Sauber at the start of 2026, when F1's new technical regulations are introduced.

"The investment by QIA reflects the trust and confidence the Audi F1 Project has already garnered, underscoring unwavering commitment of Audi to the initiative," said CEO of Audi AG Gernot Dollner.

"This additional capital will accelerate the team's growth and is yet another milestone on our long-term strategy. QIA's involvement further energizes the dedicated efforts at both the Hinwil and Neuburg facilities as they work towards the entry of Audi in 2026."

Image: Audi will take over Sauber from the 2026 F1 season

The transaction will underline the extent to which wealthy Arab nations have poured significant sums into the world's most-watched sports teams and leagues.

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) owns Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 football club, while Abu Dhabi investors own a controlling stake in Manchester City Football Club and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund owns the breakaway golf league LIV as well as the Premier League club Newcastle United.

Sauber are currently the only team yet to score a point in 2024 and are last in the Constructors' Championship.

Nico Hulkenberg and Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto will join Sauber in 2025 on multi-year deals, so they will be drivers when Audi join in 2026.

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will be team principal, with former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto as Chief Technical and Chief Operating Officer.

Sky Sports F1's live Qatar GP schedule

Saturday November 30

12.10pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up

2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

4pm: F2 Sprint Race

5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING

8pm: F1 Academy: Race One

8.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 1

10.55am: F1 Academy Race Two

12.15pm: F2 Feature Race

2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

7pm: Ted's Notebook

Formula 1's season-ending triple-header continues this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream the final two F1 races and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime