Qatar GP Sprint: Charles Leclerc admits Ferrari 'reality' check as McLaren boost title chances

Charles Leclerc admitted Ferrari came "back to reality" as Lando Norris took Sprint pole at the Qatar Grand Prix to boost McLaren's hopes of holding on to their Constructors' Championship lead.

Ferrari's strong recent form has seen them close to within 24 points of McLaren at the top of the standings with two rounds remaining, but predictions that the Lusail International Circuit would suit the leaders came to fruition on Friday.

A surprise appeared to be in store when Leclerc topped first practice, but Norris took Sprint pole ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, with the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri taking third ahead of the Monegasque and his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

"We gave it our all and are only P4 and P5, which is not great considering how important this weekend is," Leclerc said.

"Let's say, for whatever reason, FP1 was a lot above our expectations. This I will say is in line with what we expected. We are coming back to reality.

"Obviously after FP1 there were hopes we could do something better but we didn't."

After a pair of disappointing results in Brazil and Las Vegas saw Norris' drivers' title hopes ended by Max Verstappen, the Brit admitted he was pleased to bounce back in Qatar.

"We wanted to come back after Vegas and do such a thing, and that's what we did, so we're happy," Norris said.

"We knew this track would suit us a lot more. Looking back at last year it was one of our strongest circuits, so we expected to come here and be quick. It was probably a bit closer than what I would have liked, honestly.

"I felt confident, especially into Qualifying. In practice we were quick but still struggling quite a bit and a good step off the Ferraris. Into Qualifying, we made some improvements, but I think the car really took a step forward and I could extract a lot more out of it. Happy with today's job for sure, but the real job is tomorrow."

While Saturday's Sprint, live on Sky Sports F1 at 2pm, doesn't offer as many points as Sunday's full-length race, Norris is aware every point could prove crucial in the title battle.

"I expect them all to be a challenge tomorrow. I don't expect an easy race, for sure," he added.

"I think the long run stuff could easily suit the Mercedes a bit more than it suits us, but I'm still hopeful that we can get a good race in. And we want to score maximum points from a constructor point of view, even though the points are minimal, and one position is a point, we still want to go out and get every point we can."

Verstappen: Sprint will be tough

Newly-crowned world champion Verstappen could only manage sixth, and admitted he has little hope of turning Red Bull's form "upside down" for the remainder of the weekend.

"Just no pace to be honest, just slow," Verstappen said.

"I just don't really have the balance to attack entry to mid-corner. The car is a bit off, so it makes it really difficult around here. The very high speed is okay but everything else is not okay and that makes it difficult to push.

"I think P6 is more or less where we should be, maybe even P7 actually. But of course that's not where you want to be.

"In the Sprint it will be tough to fight the cars around me with just the balance that I have in the car.

"For the other Qualifying, let's see if we can improve the situation a bit, but I don't expect it to be suddenly turned upside down and work. It's not been amazing."

The Dutchman was still able to dramatically outperform team-mate Sergio Perez, whose Qualifying woes continued with an SQ1 exit that leaves him starting from 16th on the grid.

The increasingly under-pressure Mexican said that a battle for track position with Leclerc at the start of his final SQ1 flying lap was the main reason for his exit.

"Unfortunately, we left a little bit late," Perez said. "We had an issue with one of the anti-roll bars, and then to get my final lap, we were all opening gaps and then Charles came and we were fighting into Turn 1 and so on, and lost a couple of tenths there - enough to be knocked out.

"It was a shame because I felt like we really progressed with the car from P1 to qualifying, we had a lot more potential and it's a shame that we just ended up here."

Hamilton: I'm just slow

Lewis Hamilton's struggles over one lap continued as he finished nearly half a second down on Norris in seventh place.

Hamilton has been below par all year in Qualifying, with Russell holding a 22-6 head-to-head advantage across the sport's two formats.

"It was the same as every other Qualifying, not that great," he said. "I'm just slow. Same every weekend. The car felt relatively decent. No issues. Not really much more to say."

Asked on whether it is himself who is struggling, Hamilton added: "Who knows? I'm definitely not fast."

Hamilton has not been able to extract the same level of performance as Russell in Qualifying, despite it previously being a strength of his during his championship-winning years at Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion thinks there are "not particularly" any positives to take but Russell should be able to fight for the win in the Sprint and for pole again in main Qualifying.

"The long run didn't feel too bad," he added. "But, when you're back where I am, it makes it almost impossible to compete for wins. But that's the Sprint. I will do what I can tomorrow."

Russell continues to impress, though, on a track Mercedes expected to be strong at, even before their one-two in Las Vegas.

The British driver revealed he took the high-speed corners before the last turn in the final sector flat out, which "confused the engine" and says he will aim to beat Norris in the Sprint even if his rival's pole lap was out of reach.

"They are in a big championship fight. We have nothing to lose. We are going for the big results," he said.

"We will try to make a good start. The Sprint is just the Sprint. We need to focus on Qualifying as well."

