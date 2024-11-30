Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver says he is 'definitely not fast anymore' after fresh qualifying setback at Qatar GP

Lewis Hamilton suggested "I'm definitely not fast anymore" after his latest disappointing qualifying performance left him seventh on the grid for Saturday afternoon's Qatar GP Sprint.

In a year in which he has consistently been outperformed over a single lap by team-mate George Russell, who will start the Sprint at 2pm from the front row alongside Lando Norris, Hamilton suffered a fresh setback at the start of his penultimate weekend as a Mercedes driver before his winter switch to Ferrari.

"It was the same as every other qualifying, not that great," said Hamilton, who lapped 0.299s slower than second-placed Russell in SQ3 having trailed his compatriot in all three Sprint Qualifying segments.

"I'm just slow. Same every weekend. The car felt relatively decent.

"No issues. Not really much more to say."

Hamilton is the most successful driver in the sport's history and boasts a record 104 pole positions.

When put to him in his post-session interview with F1 that his qualifying problems could not be about him, Hamilton replied: "Who knows? I'm definitely not fast anymore."

Russell holds a 22-6 head-to-head advantage across the sport's two formats this year.

Hamilton added that there are "not particularly" any positives to take but that Russell should be able to fight for the win in the Sprint and for pole again in main qualifying, which takes place at 6pm on Saturday.

"The long run didn't feel too bad," added Hamilton.

"But, when you're back where I am, it makes it almost impossible to compete for wins. But that's the Sprint. I will do what I can [on Saturday]."

