 Skip to content
Update

Qatar GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen wins but then loses pole position to George Russell

Max Verstappen fastest in Qualifying after struggling in the Sprint but loses pole position to George Russell after one-place grid penalty; Lando Norris behind world champion in third; watch the Qatar GP live on Sky Sports F1 at 4pm on Sunday, with build-up from 2.30pm

Saturday 30 November 2024 22:45, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Qualifying highlights from the Qatar Grand Prix which saw Max Verstappen take pole before his grid penalty

Max Verstappen lost what would have been his first pole position for five months to George Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix after the world champion was handed a one-place grid penalty for impeding his Mercedes rival.

Just hours after Verstappen finished eighth in the 19-lap Sprint around the Lusail International Circuit, Red Bull staged a remarkable turnaround in form with set-up changes between sessions appearing to absolutely transform their car into a pole contender in the new four-time world champion's hands.

The Dutchman, who clinched his fourth successive Drivers' Championship last week in Las Vegas, topped Q2 but was behind Russell after the first laps of the final stage before turning the tables on the Briton with a brilliant final effort of 1:20.520, pipping the lead Mercedes by 0.055s.

However, Verstappen was subsequently summoned to the stewards after the session for allegedly "driving unnecessarily slowly" on a warm-up lap just before starting his final pole-winning attempt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

George Russell just avoids Max Verstappen on his way to starting his flying lap in qualifying of the Qatar GP in the incident which earned the Red Bull driver his grid drop

TV replays had showed Russell, who was also on a preparation lap, coming up faster behind the Red Bull and having to take sudden evasive action over the Turn 12 kerb to avoid crashing into the back of Verstappen.

Trending

Russell labelled Verstappen's driving as "super dangerous" at the time over Mercedes team radio.

After speaking to both drivers and reviewing an array of data streams and on-board cameras, stewards ultimately upheld the charge and handed Verstappen a pole-losing one-place grid drop.

Also See:

Qatar GP Qualifying: Revised Top 10

1) George Russell, Mercedes

2) Max Verstappen*, Red Bull

3) Lando Norris, McLaren

4) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Carlo Sainz, Ferrari

8) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

10) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

one-place grid penalty

While the decision reversed the order of the two front-row starters, Sprint one-two finishers McLaren stayed on the second row with Lando Norris third ahead of Oscar Piastri in fourth.

Norris' Q3 had been compromised by a mistake at Turn Five on his first attempt, when the Briton went wide and put wheels into the gravel. His second lap saw him finish just over two tenths away from Verstappen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lando Norris was not surprised at Max Verstappen's pole position but is hoping it will come back to McLaren in the race.

But Ferrari, McLaren's main Constructors' Championship rivals, took only fifth with Charles Leclerc and seventh with Carlos Sainz.

Between the two red cars in sixth will start the Scuderia' 2025 signing Lewis Hamilton, who again failed to match team-mate Russell's pace on his penultimate qualifying outing for Mercedes.

A day after declaring he was "definitely not fast anymore" after finishing 0.399s adrift of Russell in Sprint Qualifying, Hamilton's deficit to his team-mate over a single lap around Lusail grew slightly to 0.436s.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lewis Hamilton is glad that's only one more qualifying session in the Mercedes before he joins Ferrari but hopes changes will have more pace in the race.

Fernando Alonso performed well to return Aston Martin to the top 10 in eighth, while Sergio Perez was also back in the Q3 positions in the second Red Bull in a mini-recovery from his wretched start to the weekend in the Sprint events.

However, the Mexican's ninth-placed finish still paled into insignificance when compared with Verstappen's efforts, the Dutchman lapping a whopping 0.9s quicker in the sister car.

Kevin Magnussen, enjoying an Indian summer to his Haas career, took 10th after team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, a points scorer in the Sprint, unexpectedly dropped out in Q1.

Shop F1 gear!
Shop F1 gear!

Sign up and save 10% off your first purchase!

How did they do that?! Red Bull explain sudden turnaround in pace before penalty

"We threw the kitchen sink at it and pretty much everything we could change, we did change".

Red Bull boss Christian Horner's summary of how his team managed to transform the fortunes of what up until Saturday evening's main qualifying hour had been an ill-handling RB20 around the fast Lusail track.

Having qualified a distant sixth for the Sprint on Friday, Verstappen finished it only eighth behind Hulkenberg after an uncharacteristic poor start in a 19-lap dash dominated by the McLarens and Mercedes' Russell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch Max Verstappen claim pole at the Qatar Grand Prix, his first since the Austrian Grand Prix in June

On Sprint weekends, teams' car set-up work is initially condensed into one sole hour of practice but after the short-form Saturday race they can then make more fundamental changes outside of parc ferme before main qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix.

The break in sessions seemed to work wonders for Red Bull, although not even Verstappen had thought they would quite re-emerge as pole contenders.

"Crazy! I didn't expect this," admitted the Dutchman afterwards and before his grid penalty was confirmed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Red Bull's Max Verstappen reflects on his near-crash with George Russell during qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

"Well done to the team to give me a car that feels a bit more connected and once the car is a bit more together, you can push harder and it felt a lot better in qualifying.

"We changed a bit on the car but I never thought it would make such a swing in performance, so that's promising. "I hope it lasts in the race."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

George Russell was left frustrated with Max Verstappen after the pair almost crashed during qualifying in Qatar.

Russell, meanwhile, is now eyeing back-to-back GP wins for the first time a week after triumphing impressively in Las Vegas.

"It's been a great run so far. The last four qualifyings we've been on the front row every one, which I don't think we could have dreamt of a few races ago," said Russell when he thought he was starting second behind Verstappen.

"I'm feeling in such a groove at the moment, feeling really great. My first lap was one of the best I've ever done and then for whatever reason, I just couldn't find that extra bit of time on the last lap and Max pipped me."

McLaren slip from the front but still have first chance to close out title

McLaren's near-perfect start to the weekend may have suffered its first setback in qualifying but the Constructors' Championship leaders remain in contention for a Sprint-Grand Prix double that could yet clinch them this year's teams' title with one round to spare.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lando Norris was not surprised at Max Verstappen's pole position but is hoping it will come back to McLaren in the race.

Having increased their lead to 30 points by finishing first and second in Sprint, the Woking outfit will secure their first constructors' title since 1998 before next week's season finale in Abu Dhabi if they outscore Ferrari by at least 15 points and are also not outscored by Red Bull by 23 points or more on Sunday.

"As a qualifying car, we a bit off and did not have the same potential of Red Bull and Mercedes," admitted Norris, who finished up 0.252s back on pole.

"But I'm hoping it comes back to us in the race a little bit. Hard to know, fine margins. But I'm hoping [Sunday] plays a bit into our hands again."

Qatar GP Qualifying Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) Max Verstappen* Red Bull 1:20.520
2) George Russell Mercedes +0.055
3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.252
4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.309
5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.332
6) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.491
7) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.521
8) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.731
9) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.905
10) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.980
Knocked out in Q2
11) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:21.437
12) Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:21.501
13) Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:21.731
14) Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:21.771
15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.911
Knocked out in Q1
16) Alex Albon Williams 1:22.390
17) Liam Lawson RB 1:22.411
18) Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.442
19) Franco Colapinto Williams 1:22.594
20) Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:22.714
one-place grid drop

Sky Sports F1's live Qatar GP schedule

Sunday December 1
10.55am: F1 Academy Race Two
12.15pm: F2 Feature Race
2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up
4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX
6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction
7pm: Ted's Notebook

Formula 1's season-ending triple-header continues this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1. Get Sky Sports F1 or stream with NOW

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports or stream with NOW

Football

Get Sky Cinema