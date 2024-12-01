Esteban Ocon to make early Alpine exit as Jack Doohan gets to start F1 career at Abu Dhabi GP

Jack Doohan is set to make his F1 race debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Alpine expected to release Esteban Ocon early ahead of his move to Haas next year.

Ocon signed for Haas in July before Alpine confirmed 21-year-old Australian Doohan as his replacement in August.

The French driver was understood to be seeking permission from Alpine to be allowed to drive for Haas in the post-season test following the Abu Dhabi event.

In negotiations over Alpine releasing him early from his contract to drive for Haas, Ocon appears to have agreed to give up driving in the season finale in order to make an early start with his new team.

Alpine have yet to officially announce the switch, but Sky Sports F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz understands a final decision has been made.

The decision comes as something of a surprise, with Alpine holding just a five-point advantage over Haas in the battle for sixth in the Constructors' Championship.

Reports of Ocon's early departure emerged following Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, in which he retired on the opening lap following a collision with Williams' Franco Colapinto.

The race is set to be the last of a five-year stint with Alpine (formerly Renault) for Ocon, which saw him claim one victory and four podiums.

