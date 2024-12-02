F1: Jack Doohan to drive for Alpine at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Haas-bound Esteban Ocon released early
Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine a race before the end of his final season with the team; his 2025 replacement Jack Doohan will make an early start to his F1 career; Ocon has been granted permission by Alpine to drive for new team Haas in post-season test at Yas Marina Circuit
Monday 2 December 2024 11:54, UK
Jack Doohan will make his F1 race debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Alpine releasing Esteban Ocon early ahead of his move to Haas for 2025.
Ocon signed for Haas in July before Alpine confirmed 21-year-old Australian Doohan as his replacement in August.
French driver Ocon has been given permission by Alpine to drive for Haas in the post-season test at Yas Marina Circuit.
An Alpine statement read: "The team would like to thank Esteban for his time at the team and he will remain part of the team's history achieving the first win for Alpine in Formula 1. We wish Esteban the best for the future."
The decision comes as something of a surprise, with Alpine holding just a five-point advantage over Haas in the battle for sixth in the Constructors' Championship.
Reports of Ocon's early departure emerged following Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, in which he retired on the opening lap following a collision with Williams' Franco Colapinto.
The race in Qatar will be the last of a five-year stint with Alpine (formerly Renault) for Ocon, which saw him claim one victory and four podiums.
