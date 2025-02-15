F1 75 Live: 2025 season launch at London's O2 on Sky Sports - date, car liveries, drivers, and celebrity performances

With Formula 1's first all-team launch almost upon us, here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's event at The O2 in London.

When, where and why is it happening?

The event, which has been officially titled F1 75 Live, is being held on the evening of Tuesday February 18 from 8-10pm at one of London's most iconic entertainment venues, The O2.

In previous years, each F1 team has generally held their own individual launch event, at which they would reveal their new car livery and provide the media with opportunities to speak to the drivers and team principal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Formula 1 returns to Australia for the 2025 season, check out what the drivers have been up to during their winter break

However, to celebrate the start of F1's 75th anniversary year, a special event has been arranged that will see all the teams launch their liveries for the new season at one event, with all 20 drivers in attendance.

The event provides F1 fans with a chance to attend and the demand was spectacular as the 15,000 tickets available sold out within an hour.

What will happen at F1 75 Live?

What we know so far is that all 20 drivers will be present and heard from on stage, including Lewis Hamilton making his first major public appearance since his move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion has test driven Ferrari's cars from the last two years over the last few weeks and featured in content released by the team, but has yet to do any interviews with external media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fans erupt in cheers and chants as Lewis Hamilton arrives at the track for his first test session with Ferrari

For some, even more exciting than hearing from the drivers will be the reveal of all 10 car liveries for 2025.

The event organisers have hired creative companies to help the teams come up with "truly unique" livery unveils - so we will be expecting more than a sheet being pulled off a car!

Along with the drivers, fans will also get a chance to see and hear from the team principals, with the likes of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull chief Christian Horner present.

Before the event officially begins at 8pm, there will also be red-carpet arrivals featuring the drivers, team principals and celebrities.

F1 2025 field Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Red Bull Max Verstappen Liam Lawson Mercedes George Russell Andrea Kimi Antonelli Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Alpine Pierre Gasly Jack Doohan Haas Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman Racing Bulls Yuki Tsunoda Isack Hadjar Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Sauber Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto

Which musicians are playing?

While it has hosted many great sporting events, The O2 is synonymous with the music industry as London's biggest arena venue.

That will not totally go out of the window at F1 75 Live, with live music performances confirmed to be taking place between the driver interviews and livery reveals.

F1 have yet to confirm the identity of the musicians, but are expected to do so at some point ahead of the show.

It has also been revealed there will be "special guest presenters" throughout the evening.

How can you watch the event?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm-10pm.

A free live stream will also be available to watch via the Sky Sports app.

If for some reason you cannot watch, we will also be providing live updates of exactly what is going on via the Sky Sports app.

Our live updates will start from earlier in the day, during which there will be interviews with drivers, and then build-up from the red carpet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive some of the best races this year in Formula 1, including the Australian, British and Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Are teams doing their own launches?

Yes, some - but not all - of the teams are still doing their own launches.

Reigning constructors' champions McLaren became the first team to reveal their 2025 car on February 13, with Williams following a day later.

Neither team ran their official 2025 livery, with those being saved for reveal along with all the other squads on Tuesday.

Ferrari are doing their own launch event the day after F1 75 Live, while Aston Martin and Mercedes have digital launches scheduled for February 23 and 24, respectively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris liked the feel of the new McLaren, saying every single piece of the car has been improved and knows he has what it takes to go all the way this season

Pre-season testing begins eight days after the launch, with the teams gathering in Bahrain for three successive days of track time from February 26-28, live on Sky Sports F1.

There is then a further two-week gap before the opening round of the 2025 season, which this year is the Australian Grand Prix.

Melbourne's Albert Park circuit hosts the race from March 14-16, with a back-to-back to start the season, meaning the Chinese Grand Prix comes the following weekend.

The opener has switched from its usual location in Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.

2025 Formula 1 - Race Calendar Australia March 14-16 Belgium* July 25-27 China* March 21-23 Hungary August 1-3 Japan April 4-6 Netherlands August 29-31 Bahrain April 11-13 Italy September 5-7 Saudi Arabia April 18-20 Azerbaijan September 19-21 Miami* May 2-4 Singapore October 3-5 Emilia Romagna May 16-18 USA* October 17-19 Monaco May 23-25 Mexico October 24-26 Spain May 30-June 1 Brazil* November 7-9 Canada June 13-15 Las Vegas November 20-22 Austria June 27-29 Qatar* November 28-30 United Kingdom July 4-6 Abu Dhabi December 5-7

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime