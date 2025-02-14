Carlos Sainz: Williams driver says Ferrari and Charles Leclerc ready to win F1 titles in 2025 season

Williams driver Carlos Sainz says Charles Leclerc and his former Ferrari team are "ready" to win Formula 1 titles this year.

Sainz, who drove Williams' new 2025 car at Silverstone on Friday, has been replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari following the biggest driver move in the sport's history.

Ferrari have not won a title since their Constructors' Championship triumph in 2008 and Kimi Raikkonen was their last drivers' title winner in 2007.

The Scuderia were just 14 points behind McLaren in the constructors' standings last year as the title race went down to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

"Let's see how everyone starts the year but I remember saying to all the Ferrari people when I left that they are ready to fight for championships and win a championship this year," Sainz told Sky Sports News at Williams' car launch.

"All the learning processes that I'm doing right now with Williams, when I left Ferrari, the team was bang on, perfect to go for it.

"I think Charles, because he's the only guy I know and I don't know Lewis personally or his driving etc., I know Charles is ready to fight for a championship."

Sainz: Positive first impressions at Williams

Williams will be the fifth team Sainz has driven for since joining F1 in 2015, having previously had spells at Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

Sainz won four races for Ferrari over the last three seasons, so Williams have a multiple-race-winning driver in their line-up for the first time since Felipe Massa in 2017.

"I always say first impressions are very important because you only have one chance to make a first impression," Sainz said.

"And the first impression I had back in the [2024 post-season] test in Abu Dhabi, and the first impression I had of the factory and this FW47 was very positive.

"I see people full of motivation, goodwill and proud of Williams to bring this team forward. We have had a very good winter and a very good test in Abu Dhabi, so I'm happy and I just want to go racing."

Albon: Sainz will bring a lot to the team

Sainz is set to provide Alex Albon his toughest team-mate challenge since the London-born Thai driver was at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen in 2019 and 2020.

After a year out from F1, Albon comfortably had the upper hand on Nicholas Latifi and Logan Sargeant but was pushed harder by Franco Colapinto after the Argentine replaced Sargeant for the latter stages of last season.

Albon was linked with some 2025 seats nearer the front of the grid before they were filled, but ultimately signed a new deal with Williams.

Asked whether it could be a make-or-break season for his career, Albon said: "I don't see it so much like this, all or nothing kind of style.

"In my head, it's great to have Carlos on board - I think he's going to bring a lot to the team. He's coming from a very strong year, maybe his strongest in Formula 1, and I think for me it's a great opportunity.

"I've had drivers that haven't had that reputation, whereas with Carlos I know he does, so it's great to go up against."

