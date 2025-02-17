Lando Norris says anyone doubting Lewis Hamilton ahead of his Ferrari F1 debut 'is a bit silly'

Lando Norris has warned that anyone who doubts Lewis Hamilton "is a bit silly" ahead of a possible Formula 1 title battle against the seven-time world champion.

Having finished as runner-up to Max Verstappen last year as the Red Bull driver claimed a fourth successful drivers' crown, McLaren's Norris goes into the new season as the bookies' favourite to claim a maiden title.

Hamilton is also viewed as a contender following his blockbuster switch to Ferrari, despite lacking consistency - particularly in qualifying - during the final season of his 12-year stint with Mercedes.

Speaking as the reigning constructors' champions launched their 2025 challenger - the MCL39 at Silverstone on Thursday - Norris was asked by Sky Sports News whether he expected to see a revitalised version of Hamilton.

He said: "I would have thought so. I don't know. Again, everyone's different.

"I think it's cool what he's doing and what he's done and going to Ferrari. I think it's very special. I think Ferrari is incredible.

"I feel like he would struggle to find any reasons to not be motivated. You know, it's an incredible opportunity for him. It's a cool story.

"I'm sure there's a lot of bonuses with a lot of things going over to Ferrari, so there's a lot of reasons to be more motivated and be ready to go.

"It's Lewis and I think anyone who doubts him is a bit silly."

'No overconfidence' despite favourite tag

As for his status, Norris says he is embracing it but will also enter the season without "any overconfidence or too much arrogance".

The 25-year-old Brit claimed the first four victories of his F1 career last season - including at the final round in Abu Dhabi - but ultimately finished 63 points behind Verstappen.

He said: "It's a nice thing, so I appreciate all those guys out there and girls who are out there betting on me, but I'm focused on this year.

"I felt good after last season. I felt like I wanted to continue after Abu Dhabi. I ended on the right note and I knew I needed to improve on some areas and some things.

"I felt like I proved to myself that I got what it takes. You know, something clicks and you just feel like, 'OK, I feel like I can do it now'.

"I'm definitely not coming in with any overconfidence, you know, or too much or arrogance. My whole life I've been telling myself that I can't and it's nice that I tell myself for once that I can and that the opportunity is there. I know I'm just changing.

"I'm learning. I'm finding new ways to motivate myself and to make myself feel correct. That is one of those things coming in here going 'I can do it this year'.

"It's probably better telling myself that than 'you're not going to do it this year'. It's easy things, but every person is different. You've got to find your own way.

"I'm coming in calm, I feel good and ready and I'm more prepared than ever, but I still know it's going to be a very tough year."

