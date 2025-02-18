Max Verstappen: Reigning world champion criticises new swearing punishments for 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen says new Formula 1 rules on swearing that could result in harsh fines and penalties are "not necessary".

New guidelines announced in January by the FIA, the sport's governing body, could see F1 drivers receive points deductions or a possible ban for misconduct violations, including swearing.

Verstappen, who last year won a fourth successive drivers' title, was ordered to complete F1's equivalent of community service at the end of 2024 after using an expletive during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Speaking on Tuesday at F1's official launch of the 2025 season, the Red Bull driver said: "Of course, I understand that you cannot always swear everywhere you go.

"I think we all understand that as racing drivers, but sometimes, in the heat of the moment or when you get interviewed, when you're in your car or whatever, you've just had an adrenaline rush or whatever, sometimes things slip out a little bit.

"I think we all grew up, I mean probably most people grew up, even at school or playing football or sports in general, it happens that you use a swear word and I think we shouldn't take it so seriously."

An updated version of the FIA's International Sporting Code for 2025 stated that violating the misconduct regulations the first time will incur a €40,000 (£34,000) fine for an F1 driver.

A second offence would see a fine of €80,000 (£68,000) and a suspended one-month suspension, while a third offence would be punished with a €120,000 (£102,000) fine, plus one-month suspension and deduction of championship points.

Verstappen said: "I mean, it's a lot of money. Honestly, from my side I think it's not necessary to be like that with the rules.

"I think you need to use a bit of common sense and, besides that, I prefer that we actually focus on other topics - to try and improve safety, try and improve the overall performance of Formula 1 cars - instead of actually having to focus on all these kind of things.

"It's a bit unnecessary, I think."

Asked about the possibility of a swearing ban potentially deciding a championship if a driver was banned or deducted points, Verstappen added: "That's why I think it's just a bit much."

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) called out FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in November in response to Formula 1's swearing saga, which the FIA did not respond to at the time.

Asked whether he had spoken to Ben Sulayem, Verstappen added: "No. I don't know. It's a complicated matter, I would say, with that.

"I always share my opinion. And like I say now, I think it's just a bit much. It was not necessary to put it like that, like fully written down."

Verstappen not interested in continuing Russell 'beef'

Verstappen insisted he has no interest in continuing "any kind of beef in February" as he played down a feud that erupted with rival George Russell at the end of last season.

The pair engaged in an extraordinary war of words following a qualifying incident during the penultimate round of the season in Qatar, which saw Verstappen penalised and Russell inherit pole.

Russell said earlier on Tuesday that he had "no intention" of speaking to Verstappen to clear the air ahead of the new campaign, which begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

"I've got no intentions [to], to be honest," Russell told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"That happened last year. I want to focus on myself. Things got out of line last year. That was then. We are not going to go back to being best mates, that's for sure."

Asked for a response to Russell's comments, Verstappen said: "Honestly, I have no intention to continue any kind of beef in February.

"I am still enjoying my time away from Formula 1 and just getting ready for the season. I have honestly nothing to say about that subject."

