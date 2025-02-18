Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver 'invigorated' for first season in red after F1 75 launch in London
Lewis Hamilton was given the biggest cheer of the night at F1's special launch event in London, F1 75 Live, with Ferrari conducting their own launch day on Wednesday; watch F1 pre-season testing live on Sky Sports F1 from February 26-28
Tuesday 18 February 2025 23:31, UK
Lewis Hamilton says he is "invigorated" for his first campaign with Ferrari after making his first official public at an F1 event in the sport's season launch on Tuesday.
Hamilton was given the biggest cheer of the night at London's O2 Arena when he walked out with new team-mate Charles Leclerc and team principal Frederic Vasseur as the 2025 Ferrari F1 livery was revealed.
Ferrari will conduct their own launch on Wednesday at their Fiorano test track, as the SF-25 conducts a shakedown in the hands of Hamilton and Leclerc.
"The word that I am thinking of is invigorated because I feel so full of life and so full of energy, because everything is new," said Hamilton at F1 75 Live.
"[I am] just focused on what's up ahead. I'm so proud to be part of the team, so new and exciting for me."
Hamilton's move to Ferrari is the biggest in F1 history as he continues his search for a record-breaking eighth world title.
If the field is as close as expected, the 40-year-old could have a car capable of fighting for wins, and therefore the championship, this year.
A better indication of the pecking order will be seen at pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 26-28, live on Sky Sports F1.
"My first few weeks have been absolutely incredible and I've seen first-hand the passion and dedication of the entire team, so the unveiling today of my first-ever Scuderia Ferrari HP car is really exciting," added Hamilton.
"So much hard work has gone into preparing for the season ahead and we couldn't be more hungry or determined to succeed. I came into the year with so much anticipation for this new chapter, and I'm even more energised now by the spirit and belief of everyone I've met over the past month. I couldn't be prouder to be on this journey with them.
"I can't wait to get out on track with Charles, push each other forward and do everything we can to take the team to the top."
