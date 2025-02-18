Monaco Grand Prix: F1 reveals plans to enforce extra pit stops for 'better racing' in Monte Carlo

Formula 1 has revealed plans to increase the number of mandatory pit stops at the Monaco Grand Prix in a bid for "better racing".

A lack of overtaking at F1's most famous race has led to largely processional racing in recent years due to the tight nature of the circuit and the bigger cars.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix saw the top 10 start and finish in the same positions, with a red flag on the opening lap taking out any strategic element.

Since 2010, F1 rules state that at least two dry tyre compounds must be used in a Grand Prix if the conditions are dry, therefore each driver must complete a pit stop, unless there is a red flag which allows you to change tyres.

F1 and the Monaco Grand Prix agreed a new deal last year that will see the event remain on the calendar until at least 2031.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was a big crash between Sergio Perez and Haas' Kevin Magnussen at the start of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, which also took out the car of Nico Hulkenberg

"With the aim of promoting better racing at the Monaco Grand Prix, the commission discussed proposals for Monaco-specific regulations," read a statement from the FIA after an F1 Commission meeting at the Formula One Management offices in London ahead of Tuesday night's F1 75 Launch event at the O2 Arena.

"The commission agreed to increase the numbers of mandatory pit stops in the Race. These proposals will be further discussed by the Sporting Advisory Committee in the coming weeks."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Valtteri Bottas finds the gap and overtakes Logan Sargeant in Monaco last year

Charles Leclerc won his home event in Monaco last year with a lights-to-flag victory from Oscar Piastri and he thinks having at least two pit stops will help.

"I think it will definitely help the Sunday, especially with strategy. The excitement on Sunday is maybe a bit less than what you will hope," he told Sky Sports News.

"The Saturday is incredible but the Sunday maybe need a little bit of spice and hopefully this will give it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc believes adding extra pit stops to the Monaco Grand Prix could add 'spice' to the Sunday race

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso half-joked: "It depends where you start! If you start in the middle you need a lot, if you start second or third, maybe you need one stop, if you start last maybe 10 or 12! I won two times and it was OK with that number of stops."

What else was decided at the F1 Commission?

F1 and the FIA also confirmed new deflection tests on front wings, after controversy about teams exploiting wing flexing last year.

The new tests on front wings will be introduced from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards, the ninth race of the year in early June, with new tests on rear wings beginning from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

There are no longer limits on the number of gearboxes which can be used and clarifications have been made around start procedures, after Lando Norris and George Russell pulled away from the grid at last year's Sao Paulo Grand Prix when the "aborted start" message emerged.

Watch Formula 1 pre-season testing from February 26-28 in Bahrain live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime