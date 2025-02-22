Christian Horner and Max Verstappen booing at F1 75 criticised as FIA calls out 'tribalist' reaction to Red Bull duo

The FIA has called out the "tribalist" reaction to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and world champion Max Verstappen after they were booed at F1 75.

At F1's all-team launch in London on Tuesday, Verstappen received a mixed reaction whenever shown on camera at the event, with an audible mix of booing and cheering for the Red Bull star.

Meanwhile, Horner received a frosty reception when he took to the stage at London's O2 Arena, with boos once again being heard in the crowd.

The reaction to Horner comes after the Red Bull boss was investigated last year following allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague. Horner denied the allegations throughout the process and was cleared by the F1 team's Austrian parent company Red Bull GmbH.

Since the event, the FIA has released a statement expressing their "disappointment" at the reactions during the event and announcing a coalition focused on "tackling online abuse" within the sport.

"Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans," an FIA spokesperson said.

"But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect. As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd's tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London.

"Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that.

"As part of the FIA's commitment to protect the integrity of the sport, we are leading a coalition tackling online abuse in sport under the banner of our United Against Online Abuse campaign.

"We stand with all of our competitors, officials, volunteers, and fans to unite against this growing threat. We urge the sporting community to consider the impact of their actions both online and offline."

