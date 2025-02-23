Aston Martin AMR25: Team reveal 2025 Formula 1 challenger ahead of track debut in Bahrain
Aston Martin have revealed the AMR25 ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season; the team say 90 per cent of aerodynamic surfaces differ to the car's predecessor; watch F1 pre-season testing live on Sky Sports F1 from February 26-28
Sunday 23 February 2025 17:34, UK
Aston Martin have revealed the AMR25 ahead of their 2025 Formula 1 challenger's track debut on Monday in Bahrain.
The fifth-placed finishers in the 2024 Constructors' Championship revealed their new livery on Tuesday at F1 75 Live in London, but on Sunday also shared the full specification of their new car.
The team said that 90 per cent of the car's aerodynamic surfaces differ from its predecessor, with the prime focus being on improving "driveability" for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
- All the key race and testing dates for Formula 1 in 2025 📅
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Dubois vs Parker: Book to watch on TV or online
Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell said: "For this year's car we've really taken on board the lessons and feedback from last season.
"We've focused on creating a more driveable car for Lance and Fernando and we've pushed hard to make it more benign.
"We expect it to be a tight and competitive field from the get-go in Australia, so we know it won't be easy.
"Our aims are realistic with a view to how we can continually improve in all areas, especially as we, like all teams, approach a vital shake-up of the regulations in 2026."
Aston Martin will run the AMR25 for the first time in a shakedown at the Bahrain International Circuit on Monday, ahead of the start of three successive days of pre-season testing at the same location on Wednesday.
More to follow...
Watch Formula 1 pre-season testing from February 26-28 in Bahrain live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime