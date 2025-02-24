Mercedes W16: Silver Arrows reveal 2025 Formula 1 challenger ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain

Mercedes have revealed their 2025 F1 car ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain as they begin a new chapter without Lewis Hamilton.

Similarly to Aston Martin on Sunday, Mercedes showed off the full specification of their 2025 challenger, which has "sizeable changes", after revealing its livery last week at F1 75 Live in London.

George Russell is confident Mercedes are "not going to fall into a trap" with their new car, with the Silver Arrows only winning five races since 2022, having won eight consecutive constructors' titles prior to that.

Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli is Hamilton's replacement and could be one of the most exciting drivers to watch this season.

Mercedes finished fourth in the Constructors' Championship last year but were strong in cooler conditions, which was highlighted with a one-two at the Las Vegas Grand Prix towards the end of the season.

F1 pre-season testing begins on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports F1.

"We open an exciting new era in the story of our team and Mercedes-AMG motorsport in 2025. We are building on the incredible legacy of our heritage, and we can't wait to go racing," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

"Everyone at the team, in Brackley and Brixworth, has been hard at work over the winter. Last season was incredibly competitive on the track and, whilst we took several wins, we are all focused on challenging for victories more consistently. We have made gains in the off-season, but we will only know where we stand come the first race in Australia.

"We have an exciting line-up to help us achieve our objectives. Both drivers have progressed through our junior programme and that is a vindication of our commitment to both supporting and developing talent.

"George has proven that he is one of the very best drivers on the grid, capable of competing for the Drivers' Championship if we can give him a car capable of doing so. As the senior driver, he will help lead the team forward and support Kimi in his development.

"Kimi has all the necessary talent to achieve great things at the pinnacle of the sport, but this is a rookie season and there will inevitably be ups and downs. We're looking forward to that journey together though and helping him develop over the course of the year."

Mercedes outline car changes

Mercedes have focused on improving their performance in slow-speed corners over the winter, with changes to "every aerodynamic surface" and a new front suspension.

"Being the fourth year of these regulations on the chassis side, the cars are in the more mature phase," said technical director James Allison.

"Big gains in lap time are harder to come by but we've been concentrating on making improvements in the areas that held us back last year.

"We are pleased with our progress over the winter and we're looking forward to finding out where we stack up against everyone else."

Russell will begin his seventh season in F1 as the more experienced driver to new team-mate Antonelli.

The 27-year-old had the upper hand on Hamilton last year, which he says was his "strongest" in F1 yet.

"I'm working hard to improve year-on-year. As a team, we are incredibly motivated to improve on last season. There is a great energy within the factories at Brackley and Brixworth, so I'm eager to take to the track," he said.

"It's also exciting having a new team-mate in Kimi this year. He's incredibly quick and I think we will make a great partnership. Naturally, there is a lot for him to learn in his first season but I'm looking forward to helping him do that and working together to help push the team forward."

Antonelli has skyrocketed through the junior single-seater ranks, having competed in karting just four years ago.

He will become the third youngest F1 driver of all-time when he makes his competitive debut at the season-opener in Australia at 18 years and 203 days old - only Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll were younger when they made their debuts.

"I'm excited to make my debut in F1 this year," he said. "It is a great opportunity, and I am very thankful to everyone at Mercedes for the faith and trust they've placed in me. I've been working hard over the winter to be as ready as I can possibly be and now, I can't wait to get started.

"My focus is on continuing to learn, being consistent, and doing the best job I can for the team. I'm looking forward to working with George; we're already gelling well and it's great to have the support of someone who has come through the junior programme too. He is an incredibly strong driver and together I think we will make a great duo."

When is the first F1 race?

For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.

There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.

