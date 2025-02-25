F1 pre-season testing 2025: Fastest times, most laps, driver line-ups for three-day Bahrain event
The driver line-ups for each team across the three days of testing in Bahrain; watch the first of three days of testing in Bahrain live on Sky Sports F1 from 6.50am on Wednesday
Tuesday 25 February 2025 12:08, UK
Formula 1 pre-season testing is about to get under way in Bahrain, with three crucial days for the teams and drivers to get to grips with their new cars.
Each team can only run one car, so the two drivers will share driving duties at the Bahrain International Circuit.
If there are no major issues, every driver will get one-and-a-half days each in the car. Some teams may split the driving duties for each day, whereas others prefer to have one driver in the car for the whole day and will split just one of the days.
More than half the teams have confirmed their driver schedule for the three days, with Mercedes confirming 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli will lead them out on Wednesday morning.
With Ferrari among those still to reveal a schedule, it remains unknown when Lewis Hamilton will get his first testing opportunity in the SF-25.
Here are the line-ups that have been confirmed so far:
Wednesday driver line-ups
|Team
|Wed AM
|Wed PM
|McLaren
|Ferrari
|Red Bull
|Mercedes
|Antonelli
|Russell
|Aston Martin
|Alonso
|Stroll
|Alpine
|Doohan
|Gasly
|Haas
|Bearman
|Ocon
|Racing Bulls
|Williams
|Albon
|Sainz
|Sauber
|Hulkenberg
|Bortoleto
Thursday driver line-ups
|Team
|Thu AM
|Thu PM
|McLaren
|Ferrari
|Red Bull
|Mercedes
|Russell
|Antonelli
|Aston Martin
|Alonso
|Stroll
|Alpine
|Gasly
|Doohan
|Haas
|Ocon
|Bearman
|Racing Bulls
|Williams
|Sainz
|Sainz
|Sauber
|Hulkenberg
|Bortoleto
Friday driver line-ups
|Team
|Fri AM
|Fri PM
|McLaren
|Ferrari
|Red Bull
|Mercedes
|Antonelli
|Russell
|Aston Martin
|Stroll
|Alonso
|Alpine
|Doohan
|Gasly
|Haas
|Bearman
|Ocon
|Racing Bulls
|Williams
|Albon
|Albon
|Sauber
|Bortoleto
|Hulkenberg
Sky Sports F1's live pre-season testing schedule
Wednesday February 26 - Day One
- 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
- 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
- 8pm: Testing Wrap
- 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
Thursday February 27 - Day Two
- 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
- 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
- 8pm: Testing Wrap
- 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
Friday February 28 - Day Three
- 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
- 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
- 8pm: Testing Wrap
- 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
- 9pm: Ted's Development Corner
When is the first F1 race?
For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.
There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.
