F1 pre-season testing 2025: Fastest times, most laps, driver line-ups for three-day Bahrain event

Formula 1 pre-season testing is about to get under way in Bahrain, with three crucial days for the teams and drivers to get to grips with their new cars.

Each team can only run one car, so the two drivers will share driving duties at the Bahrain International Circuit.

If there are no major issues, every driver will get one-and-a-half days each in the car. Some teams may split the driving duties for each day, whereas others prefer to have one driver in the car for the whole day and will split just one of the days.

More than half the teams have confirmed their driver schedule for the three days, with Mercedes confirming 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli will lead them out on Wednesday morning.

With Ferrari among those still to reveal a schedule, it remains unknown when Lewis Hamilton will get his first testing opportunity in the SF-25.

Here are the line-ups that have been confirmed so far:

Wednesday driver line-ups Team Wed AM Wed PM McLaren Ferrari Red Bull Mercedes Antonelli Russell Aston Martin Alonso Stroll Alpine Doohan Gasly Haas Bearman Ocon Racing Bulls Williams Albon Sainz Sauber Hulkenberg Bortoleto

Thursday driver line-ups Team Thu AM Thu PM McLaren Ferrari Red Bull Mercedes Russell Antonelli Aston Martin Alonso Stroll Alpine Gasly Doohan Haas Ocon Bearman Racing Bulls Williams Sainz Sainz Sauber Hulkenberg Bortoleto

Friday driver line-ups Team Fri AM Fri PM McLaren Ferrari Red Bull Mercedes Antonelli Russell Aston Martin Stroll Alonso Alpine Doohan Gasly Haas Bearman Ocon Racing Bulls Williams Albon Albon Sauber Bortoleto Hulkenberg

Sky Sports F1's live pre-season testing schedule

Wednesday February 26 - Day One

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Thursday February 27 - Day Two

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Friday February 28 - Day Three

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

9pm: Ted's Development Corner

When is the first F1 race?

For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.

There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime