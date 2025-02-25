Red Bull RB21: Max Verstappen's 2025 challenger revealed in final unveiling ahead of testing
Red Bull have released images of the RB21 ahead of Max Verstappen's tilt at a fifth successive world championship; watch the first of three days of testing in Bahrain live on Sky Sports F1 from 6.50am on Wednesday
Tuesday 25 February 2025 12:18, UK
Red Bull have become the final team to reveal their 2025 Formula 1 challenger, ahead of Max Verstappen's attempt to win a fifth successive drivers' title.
Having unveiled the livery for the RB21 at last week's F1 75 Live event in London, Red Bull waited until Tuesday - less than 24 hours before the start of pre-season testing - to reveal the car itself.
Verstappen and new team-mate Liam Lawson will both drive the RB21 for the first time at the Bahrain International Circuit on Tuesday under filming day restrictions, before the unlimited sessions that all 10 teams will participate in from Wednesday to Friday.
Red Bull shared little detail about the RB21 upon release, simply describing it as "an evolution" of the cars that have extended Verstappen's title streak since the sport's regulations changed in 2022.
The images released of the car were shot in low lighting, which makes it difficult to see changes that are likely to have been made to its aerodynamic surfaces.
- What actually happens in F1 testing?
- When to watch F1 pre-season testing live on Sky 📅
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Red Bull also dominated the Constructors' Championship in 2022 and 2023 but finished third behind McLaren and Ferrari last year after an astonishing mid-season drop-off in performance.
Speaking in London last week, Verstappen said: "The development direction we chose at the time showed a lot of promise, but unfortunately it didn't work like that on track so we had to change a few things.
"Now let's hope that is the right direction. We are confident it is the right direction but let's see how much we can extract out of it for this final season with this car."
Sky Sports F1's live pre-season testing schedule
Wednesday February 26 - Day One
- 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
- 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
- 8pm: Testing Wrap
- 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
Thursday February 27 - Day Two
- 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
- 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
- 8pm: Testing Wrap
- 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
Friday February 28 - Day Three
- 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
- 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
- 8pm: Testing Wrap
- 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
- 9pm: Ted's Development Corner
When is the first F1 race?
For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.
There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.
Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime