Red Bull RB21: Max Verstappen's 2025 challenger revealed in final unveiling ahead of testing

Red Bull have become the final team to reveal their 2025 Formula 1 challenger, ahead of Max Verstappen's attempt to win a fifth successive drivers' title.

Having unveiled the livery for the RB21 at last week's F1 75 Live event in London, Red Bull waited until Tuesday - less than 24 hours before the start of pre-season testing - to reveal the car itself.

Verstappen and new team-mate Liam Lawson will both drive the RB21 for the first time at the Bahrain International Circuit on Tuesday under filming day restrictions, before the unlimited sessions that all 10 teams will participate in from Wednesday to Friday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's 2025 challenger, the RB21, is introduced to the world with no surprises, no new colours

Red Bull shared little detail about the RB21 upon release, simply describing it as "an evolution" of the cars that have extended Verstappen's title streak since the sport's regulations changed in 2022.

The images released of the car were shot in low lighting, which makes it difficult to see changes that are likely to have been made to its aerodynamic surfaces.

Red Bull also dominated the Constructors' Championship in 2022 and 2023 but finished third behind McLaren and Ferrari last year after an astonishing mid-season drop-off in performance.

Image: Credit: Vladimir Rys, Oracle Red Bull Racing

Image: Credit: Vladimir Rys, Oracle Red Bull Racing

Speaking in London last week, Verstappen said: "The development direction we chose at the time showed a lot of promise, but unfortunately it didn't work like that on track so we had to change a few things.

"Now let's hope that is the right direction. We are confident it is the right direction but let's see how much we can extract out of it for this final season with this car."

Sky Sports F1's live pre-season testing schedule

Wednesday February 26 - Day One

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Thursday February 27 - Day Two

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Friday February 28 - Day Three

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

9pm: Ted's Development Corner

When is the first F1 race?

For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.

There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.

