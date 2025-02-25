Cadillac F1: New 2026 grid member reveals plan for driver line-up as TWG Motorsports is launched

Cadillac F1 chief Dan Towriss says the team will not be "just grabbing" any American driver as they prepare to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026.

It was confirmed in November 2024 that the Cadillac bid - from US car giant General Motors and US group TWG Global - had gained approval from Formula 1.

Given a major factor behind the team's admission to the sport is their perceived ability to grow F1's popularity in the United States, it is widely expected that they will sign at least one American driver for their debut campaign.

Towriss, speaking as TWG launched a motorsports arm that he will lead, says he is keen to find an American driver for the team but that a "proper" process will be followed.

He told Sky Sports News: "I think we would love to see an American driver in Formula 1 but we certainly want to make sure we do it the right way.

"I think it's crucially important that that person is set up for success. It won't be a process of just grabbing an American and sticking him behind the wheel. We want to do it proper, and so more to come on that."

America has a long history of drivers in F1 but has not produced many in recent years, with Logan Sargeant losing his seat midway through 2024 after failing to show signs of improvement during his second season at Williams.

With a return to the grid for Sargeant unlikely, any American signing would lack F1 experience, which Towriss admits mean they would be looking for knowhow in their other seat.

He said: "Certainly I think an experienced driver is crucial for setting up a new team from that standpoint, so we're definitely looking at bringing some experience to the driver tandem.

"There are a number of American drivers who have experience in the lower Formula series. So that's not Formula 1 but there are drivers that know the tracks and have been in the lower Formula series, grew up there.

"So, we'll work on that and we'll see what comes up."

Towriss has been an instrumental figure in the Cadillac team's path to F1, with his replacement of Michael Andretti last September as the bid's figurehead appearing to be a major factor.

Just 10 months before approving the Cadillac entry, Formula 1 had rejected what was essentially the same team's attempted entry while it was led by Andretti and under the name of his eponymous team.

Explaining his role, Towriss said: "I think there was a lot of work behind the scenes you know and really just helping Formula 1 understand, helping Liberty Media understand just what the offering was from that standpoint.

"I think there was certainly some confusion about statements made over a period of time and so once it became clear that it was the Cadillac F1 team, they saw that we were bringing value to the series.

"I think they recognised that and we were able to come to terms on the role for a new team in Formula 1 and so we're pretty excited about that.

"But yeah, a lot changed when we kind of pivoted from the former direction and I guess the rest is history as they say. "

Towriss to lead TWG Motorsports division

The Cadillac F1 team will be able to call upon the experience of several top squads from US racing series, following the launch of the Towriss-led TWG Motorsports.

The extension of TWG Global, a group which has stakes in Premier League side Chelsea, MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers and the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, will include Cadillac F1 along with the likes of Andretti Global, who compete in Indycar and Formula E.

A TWG statement said: "TWG Global today announces the launch of TWG Motorsports, a new division created to bring together a portfolio of leading motorsports organisations to drive competitive excellence, ingenuity, and commercial innovation across the globe, with the aim of challenging at the very top of the sport."

Image: Dan Towriss will lead the TWG Motorsports division

TWG Global co-chair Mark Walter added: "Dan has been instrumental in forming the landmark Cadillac Formula 1 team in partnership with General Motors and acquiring for TWG Global a broad racing portfolio that includes Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Spire Motorsports."

Towriss says that the new F1 entry will use TWG's experience across motorsport - and other sports - to ensure that they bring something new and exciting to the grid.

He said: "I think the thing I'm most excited about with Cadillac with General Motors, is the partnership, the collaboration that we have across the teams to really compare and delve into our collective experiences.

"We really want to bring something new to the Formula 1 world. You shouldn't expect a cookie cutter Formula 1 team from this new Cadillac F1 team.

"It's a new team, so there's going to be a lot to see. I'm sure there'll even be some carnage along the way, in looking at a new team.

"We're going to have a lot to offer and we're going to be thinking about this on the global scale that is Formula 1 and not just focused on the US."

