The F1 Show: Listen to Sky Sports' new podcast with Ted Kravitz, Bernie Collins and Simon Lazenby
The F1 Show podcast is your one-stop shop to stay across all the biggest stories in Formula 1; download and subscribe via Spotify, Apple, Spreaker and listen to the latest episode via the podcast player below
Tuesday 25 February 2025 16:56, UK
Sky Sports has launched a brand new Formula 1 podcast, The F1 Show, starring Bernie Collins, Ted Kravitz and Simon Lazenby.
The beloved trio, familiar to Formula 1 fans from Sky Sports F1's award-winning television coverage, will gather throughout the upcoming 2025 season to discuss all elements of the sport.
Whether it's the track action, the biggest stories from the paddock or the technical side of the sport, The F1 Show, sponsored by Audi, will keep you updated throughout the 24-race campaign.
- All the key race and testing dates for Formula 1 in 2025 📅
- Got Sky? Watch F1 testing and races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Former Aston Martin head of strategy Collins brings her expertise from the pit wall, while Sky Sports' long-time pit-lane reporter Kravitz offers unrivalled knowledge of the paddock.
They'll be joined by a variety of guests throughout the season, with the other stars of Sky Sports F1's coverage sure to be dropping by.
You'll also have the opportunity to get involved, with The F1 Show team answering questions sent in by listeners at the end of every episode.
Listen to the first episode in full to hear Bernie, Ted and Simon review F1 75 Live, Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari challenge, and much more. Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
Episode one: F1 75 Live review and Hamilton's Ferrari challenge
The first episode features an in-depth review of F1 75 Live, the inaugural season launch that took place last week at London's O2 Arena, with Jack Whitehall's hosting, and his nicknames for Williams team principal James Vowles, going down a storm.
Bernie and Ted were disappointed that Red Bull's drivers, including reigning world champion Max Verstappen, weren't heard from at the event, while they also shared their favourite liveries.
Lewis Hamilton's continued adjustment to life at Ferrari was then analysed, with doubts remaining as to whether he will be ready to deliver at the season-opening Australian next month.
Ted then offered his assessment of the 2025 cars that we've seen running in shakedowns ahead of testing, with McLaren's MCL39 catching his eye.
There's all that and much more, including your questions answered!
Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime