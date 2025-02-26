Monaco Grand Prix: Mandatory second pit stop for Monte Carlo race confirmed by World Motor Sport Council

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has approved the addition of a mandatory second pit stop at the Monaco Grand Prix in an attempt to create "better racing" at the famous event.

A lack of overtaking at F1's most famous race has led to largely processional racing in recent years due to the tight nature of the circuit and the bigger cars.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix saw the top 10 start and finish in the same positions, with a red flag on the opening lap taking out any strategic element.

Since 2010, F1 rules state that at least two dry tyre compounds must be used in a Grand Prix if the conditions are dry, therefore each driver must complete a pit stop, unless there is a red flag which allows you to change tyres.

An FIA statement released on Wednesday said: "The WMSC reviewed a proposal regarding the implementation of a mandatory two-stop strategy (in both wet and dry conditions) for the Monaco GP, with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this race.

"Following recent discussions in the F1 Commission, a specific requirement for the Monaco GP has been approved mandating the use of at least three sets of tyres in the race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds to be used if it's a dry race."

F1 and the Monaco Grand Prix agreed a new deal last year that will see the event remain on the calendar until at least 2031.

The plans were first made public following an F1 Commission meeting in London last week, after which it was put to the WMSC for approval.

Charles Leclerc benefitted from the previous rules as he won his home race for the first time last year, but backed the changes when speaking in London last week.

"I think it will definitely help the Sunday, especially with strategy. The excitement on Sunday is maybe a bit less than what you will hope," he told Sky Sports News.

"The Saturday is incredible but the Sunday maybe need a little bit of spice and hopefully this will give it."

