Chinese GP: McLaren in more dominant F1 position than Red Bull ever were, says George Russell

Mercedes driver George Russell says McLaren currently have a bigger advantage over the rest of the Formula 1 field than Red Bull did during their historically dominant 2023 campaign.

Lando Norris won the opening race of the season in Australia on Sunday as McLaren lived up to their billing of favourites following pre-season testing in Bahrain, and the Woking squad would have likely scored a one-two had Oscar Piastri not spun off in the rain.

Russell predicted at the start of the 2023 season that Red Bull would win every grands prix, which almost happened as they triumphed in 21 out of 22 races.

"I think their car is definitely capable of winning every race," Russell said on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

"Their car should win every race but I don't think they will win every race this year. Let's see.

Max Verstappen broke a host of records in 2023 as he claimed the third of his ongoing streak of four successive drivers' titles, and Russell appeared to suggest he doesn't expect Norris and Piastri to perform with the same level of consistency delivered by the Dutchman.

Russell took advantage of Piastri's spin at Albert Park to begin his campaign with a podium finish, while his new team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed fourth.

He said: "The gap they have this year on everybody is bigger than Red Bull has ever had. But when Max was in that [2023] car he was pretty reliable every single lap he did every single run in Q3, throughout qualifying, never really a question.

"Hopefully we can be there to capitalise like we were at the [Melbourne] weekend, as that should have been a one-two for those guys."

Piastri: Russell has come up with some funny things

Russell's latest remarks came after he had said in Melbourne that McLaren's advantage was such that they could already switch focus to their car for 2026, when new engine and chassis regulations are being introduced.

While Russell's comments came after Norris had already completed his media duties on Thursday, Piastri had the opportunity to respond, with his initial assessment being that the Mercedes driver's words were "pretty farfetched".

"I would be surprised if he seriously believes we're so far ahead. I certainly think we have a strong car, but I think it's still within reach for the others," Piastri said.

"George, he's come up with some funny things in the last couple of weeks.

"It's just one race. It's a track that's been competitive for us the last couple of years, even when our car wasn't even more dominant than a Red Bull. We'll go to different tracks where we'll struggle more, that's for sure.

"If he wants to write off his season after the first weekend, then I'll let him do that. But I think we're very aware that Melbourne was an exceptional weekend rather than what we're expecting to be the norm."

Verstappen: McLaren 'super strong' but impossible to compare

Verstappen rewrote the record books with his 2023 campaign, winning 19 races, but perhaps more notably setting a new mark for the highest percentage of races won in a season.

He was also asked on Thursday about Russell's comments, and while he accepted that McLaren are "quite far ahead", wasn't keen to dwell on a comparison.

He said: "I always struggle to really answer that correctly, because it's impossible to say, right? Unless you have driven that car yourself.

"They're super strong. I have a lot of respect for what they have done already last year and now, they're very fast. Very all-round, good everywhere.

"That is just a fact now, how big the gap is or whatever is difficult to say."

