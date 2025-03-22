Liam Lawson: Red Bull driver makes ominous admission after qualifying last at Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull's Liam Lawson says "I don't have time" and admits his performances are "not good enough" after qualifying last for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.

Lawson, who replaced Sergio Perez over the winter, has been eliminated in Q1 in the two qualifying sessions this season, plus the first part of Sprint Qualifying in Shanghai on Friday.

In contrast, team-mate Max Verstappen qualified fourth for the Chinese Grand Prix and was less than two tenths off pole-sitter Oscar Piastri.

"It's just really tough. The window is really small. That's known but it's not an excuse," Lawson told Sky Sports F1.

"I've got to get a handle on it. It was a messy session and had we not dealt with traffic, it might have been OK but it's still not good enough.

"To be having those issues and that's the reason we get knocked out, we should be fast enough on our first lap and it shouldn't be an issue. I just need to get on top of it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A frustrated Lawson said he needs to get a handle on the Red Bull after finishing last in Chinese GP qualification

Lawson also crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last weekend and faces an uphill challenge to score points in Shanghai, when the lights go out at 7am live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Asked if he could explain his issues, he added: "I think it's just time. Unfortunately, I don't really have time. To drive an F1 car takes 100 per cent confidence in what you're doing.

"It's not that I don't feel confident but the window is so small that I just seem to miss it and it's that I need to get a handle of. I don't know how else to put it. It's just not good enough."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Saturday's qualifying from the Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull had the option of choosing between Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, who has been with the sister Red Bull team since 2021.

Tsunoda qualified ninth for the Chinese Grand Prix and started fifth in Melbourne. Rookie Isack Hadjar outqualified Tsunoda in China and will start Sunday's race from seventh.

Lawson had only started 11 races ahead of 2025 and Red Bull boss Christian Horner did not give away anything when it came to a timeframe for the New Zealander to improve.

"It's been a tough day in the office for him today so we'll have a good look at it and go through it and obviously try and give him the best car for tomorrow," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player When asked about Racing Bulls' performance during Saturday's qualifying session at the Chinese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen replied in a cryptic manner!

Brundle and Chandhok give Lawson verdict

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle:

"It's difficult times. Every time he gets out of the car and sees Tsunoda right up there, it will feel even more nervous.

"He was seven tenths off Verstappen in Q1 and Verstappen was third, he was 20th. You think, 'well that's half a tenth per corner, that's doable', but it's not.

"It's so hard to find. It's a fundamental shift you need to find seven tenths of a second. The good thing is Liam is not making a lot of excuses and is saying 'I've got to do something better' and that's the right attitude.

"It's an attitude the team will be able to cope with. If you get out and start blaming the tyres, gearbox or whatever they won't take kindly to that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz reflects on all the big talking points from qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok:

"I think you've at least got to give him half a dozen races.

"Clearly it's not an easy car to drive and if you drop Yuki or Isack into it, you have to give them half a dozen races before you judge them. It's a bit unfair to judge before that.

"We've got the first five flyaways before we go to Europe and I imagine that'll be a natural point where there is some sort of conversation."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Shanghai International Circuit

Sunday March 23

2.40am: F1 Academy Race 2

5.30am: Chinese GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*

7am: THE CHINESE GRAND PRIX*

9am: Chinese GP reaction: Chequered flag*

10am: Ted's Notebook*

*Also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 is in Shanghai this week for the first Sprint weekend of the season at the Chinese GP, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime