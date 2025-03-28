Liam Lawson says losing 'dream' Red Bull seat 'tough' after return to Racing Bulls from Japanese GP
"Being a Red Bull Racing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it's what I've worked towards my whole life," says Liam Lawson as he posts first message since losing his seat at the main team; watch every session of the Japanese GP live on Sky Sports F1 from April 4-6
Friday 28 March 2025 11:24, UK
Liam Lawson has described losing his "dream" Red Bull seat as "tough" but thanked supporters for standing by him ahead of his return to Racing Bulls.
Lawson has returned to Red Bull's junior team ahead of next week's Japanese Grand Prix, with Yuki Tsunoda moving in the other direction to take his place in the seat next to Max Verstappen, after just two troubled races of the new F1 season.
In his first public message since news of the sudden swap emerged, the 23-year-old wrote in a post on Instagram: "Being a Red Bull Racing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it's what I've worked towards my whole life.
"It's tough, but I'm grateful for everything that's brought me to this point. To every one of you who's stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.
"Thank you Visa Cash App Racing Bulls for the warm welcome, I'm excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places [Japan]."
Lawson's Instagram post contained two images from the New Zealander's childhood.
The first was a report from a school presentation featuring an image of a young Lawson next to a book opened on a page about a racing driver, while the second was seemingly a drawing of what he wanted to be when he grew up - an F1 driver, which was coloured in Red Bull-like overalls.
With his dream of driving for Red Bull's multiple title-winning team over for at least the time being, Lawson returns to Racing Bulls where he enjoyed a promising start to his F1 career across 11 races in 2023 and 2024.
Unlike the season's first two rounds in Australia and China, Lawson has driven at Japan's challenging Suzuka circuit before. He raced there three times during his single season of Japanese Super Formula in 2023, while he also raced in that year's Japanese Grand Prix too during an initial five-race cameo for Red Bull's junior team standing in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo.
