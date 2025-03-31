Mercedes 'excited' by improved start to F1 2025 season ahead of Japanese GP and target McLaren in development push
George Russell has finished third in each of the opening two grands prix, with Mercedes sitting an early second in constructors' standings; watch every session of the Japanese GP live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday morning, with Sunday's race under way at 6am
Monday 31 March 2025 12:49, UK
Mercedes have been buoyed by their promising start to the new Formula 1 season with a "much more predictable" car - although they do not expect the "real order" at the front to become clear until after the forthcoming triple header of races.
For the first time in the current ground-effect rules era, Mercedes have opened the campaign with back-to-back podium finishes - a feat they last managed at the start of 2021 - with George Russell claiming third in both Australia and China.
And with rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli recording finishes of fourth and sixth in the first two races of his career, Mercedes head into this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix holding second place in the Constructors' Championship - 21 points behind early pacesetters and title favourites McLaren.
Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' trackside engineering director, said on the team's latest debrief video after Shanghai: "We've shown that we've got a car that works well over a range of circuits.
"What we've also seen, though, is that McLaren are probably the team to beat. Max [Verstappen] is pretty quick. Ferrari certainly don't look like they're far behind and they've had a bit of bad luck in the last few races.
"So it's a pretty tight fight at the front. We're working hard to try and bring development to the car because, as I said, we think that we need to close that gap to McLaren in particular."
Shovlin added: "It's just exciting to start a season with a car that's working well, that the drivers are enjoying driving. It's much more predictable and we're looking forward to the remainder."
Despite winning four races last season with Russell and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes finished fourth in the Constructors' Championship - their lowest placing since 2012 - with their campaign undone by a car which experienced wild fluctuations in form depending on track characteristics and weather conditions.
But Russell has yet to qualify or finish outside of the top five in any competitive session so far this term.
What's the significance of F1 2025's first triple header?
F1 is now heading to Japan's legendary Suzuka which is staging the first leg of the season's first triple header, with F1 then heading to the Middle East from next week for consecutive races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Assessing the three events to come in turn, Shovlin said: "So Suzuka, that's a fantastic track. Very flowing, very fast.
"A lot of drivers have that as their favourite on the calendar. First time for Kimi, though. And that's quite a tall order for such a young driver to be going there on their third race. But he's excited to drive that.
"Then on to Bahrain. Well, we know Bahrain because we've been testing there. It has its own challenges, but hopefully we'll be at least in the fight for podiums. And then Saudi Arabia. Well, that's a street track. Quite smooth. Again, a relatively new tarmac and that throws up its own challenges. So three very different circuits.
"And by the time we've done five, we'll probably get some idea as to the real order."
Japanese GP 2025 dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race
Thursday April 3
- 5am: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday April 4
- 3am: Japanese GP Practice One (session starts at 3.30am)*
- 5.30am: Team Principals' Press Conference
- 6.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two (session starts at 7am)*
- 8.15am: The F1 Show*
Saturday April 5
- 3.15am: Japanese GP Practice Three (session starts at 3.30am)*
- 6am: Japanese GP Qualifying build-up*
- 7am: Japanese GP Qualifying*
- 9am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*
Sunday April 6
- 4.30am: Japanese GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*
- 6am: THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX*
- 8am: Japanese GP reaction: Chequered Flag*
- 9am: Ted's Notebook*
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
Formula 1 heads to the iconic Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix on April 4-6, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime