Sergio Perez: Former Red Bull driver confirms talks to possibly return to F1 grid in 2026 and has say on Yuki Tsunoda

Sergio Perez says he is in talks with multiple teams over potentially returning to the Formula 1 grid in 2026.

The 35-year-old Mexican lost his Red Bull seat at the end of last year after a season of struggle, leaving him without a place on the grid for the first time since his debut in 2011 after 281 starts.

Little had been heard from him since but, amid speculation the new Cadillac outfit could target him for their debut in the sport next year, Perez has now confirmed that he has received interest from a "few" teams.

"If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it," Perez told the official F1 website.

"That's why I've given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career."

On the interest in him, Perez added: "There are a few very interesting projects out there. I've been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months.

"We are talking to a few parties out there. Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I'm only coming back if the project makes sense, and it's something I can enjoy."

'All of a sudden, people realise how difficult the car is to drive...'

Perez said that given "people have short memories in F1" he has been heartened by the interest in his services, adding: "People realise that my position was not the easiest one in F1 - and I've done extremely well overall."

The position he refers to was the second seat at Red Bull, which has already changed hands again in the few months since his departure.

After initial replacement Liam Lawson struggled badly in the RB21 at the season's opening two rounds, being knocked out at the first hurdle in all the qualifying sessions and scoring no points, the more experienced Yuki Tsunoda has been drafted into the car next to Max Verstappen from this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

"Especially last year, I didn't get to show what I'm able to do as a driver," Perez added. "Now, all of a sudden, people realise how difficult the car is to drive.

Image: Yuki Tsunoda now takes over what Christian Horner has regularly described as the 'hardest seat in F1'

"When I joined Red Bull, there had been great drivers who had struggled - Alex [Albon], Pierre [Gasly], they are fantastic drivers and they struggled.

"I spent so long in Red Bull that everyone forgot how difficult the car is to drive, so that was tricky."

But Perez stressed that "I want to see them doing well" and said of Tsunoda: "Yuki has the talent, has the speed and, more than that, you need the mentality to cope with it.

"I think he has the right mentality and the right attitude to cope with it."

