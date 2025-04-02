Ferrari set goal with SF-25 car after disappointing start to F1 season ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur says the team must work out how to "exploit the full potential" of their 2025 car ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix after a difficult start to the new season.

The Scuderia's embarrassing double disqualification from the last race in China leaves them fifth in the Constructors' Championship, 61 points behind early leaders McLaren, and in need of an improved weekend at Suzuka.

While there have been flashes of strong potential from their SF-25 car - such as new signing Lewis Hamilton's pole and then dominant win in the 19-lap Sprint in Shanghai - it has not yet proved a consistent challenger to their leading rivals with neither the British driver nor Charles Leclerc yet to finish in the top four of either full-length Grand Pix.

"As for everyone in the team, now more than ever, we must focus on ourselves with the goal of enabling Charles and Lewis to consistently exploit the full potential of the SF-25," said Vasseur, Ferrari's team principal, in the team's Japanese GP preview.

"Because so far we have only managed to do that on Fridays and during the Sprint in China.

"Formula 1 is all about the details from race weekend preparation in the factory, to execution on track while adapting to changing conditions during the race.

"Once we have succeeded in doing that, then we will have a clearer idea of where we stand."

After losing the 18 points gained for their original fifth and sixth-place finishes in the Chinese Grand Prix, Ferrari's early-season total stands at just 17 points heading to Suzuka - and they are behind fourth-placed Williams on results countback.

It is their worst return after two races since 2009.

Ferrari face crucial weekend in Japan

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz speaking on the latest edition of The F1 Show:

"For me, the big story of the weekend is Ferrari.

"A response from them to what was described in Italy as a disaster, or a calamitous weekend, of a double disqualification for different things.

"When you think Lewis Hamilton's on nine points and Charles Leclerc's on eight points in the drivers' standings, I'm looking to see what the Ferrari response will be."

And on Hamilton's start at Ferrari:

"I think Hamilton will be happy enough with the direction it's going in, especially after the Sprint win in China, but Ferrari have to get their horse back on the gallops."

Thursday April 3

5am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday April 4

3am: Japanese GP Practice One (session starts at 3.30am)*

5.30am: Team Principals' Press Conference

6.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two (session starts at 7am)*

8.15am: The F1 Show*

Saturday April 5

3.15am: Japanese GP Practice Three (session starts at 3.30am)*

6am: Japanese GP Qualifying build-up*

7am: Japanese GP Qualifying*

9am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday April 6

4.30am: Japanese GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*

6am: THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX*

8am: Japanese GP reaction: Chequered Flag*

9am: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 heads to the iconic Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix on April 4-6, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime