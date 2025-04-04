Japanese GP: Lando Norris tops Practice One for McLaren at Suzuka as Yuki Tsunoda makes solid Red Bull debut
World championship leader Lando Norris edged out George Russell in first practice; Yuki Tsunoda was sixth in a solid debut for Red Bull; watch second practice later on Friday at 7am, with qualifying on Saturday at 7am live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 4 April 2025 04:50, UK
Lando Norris topped first practice for McLaren at the Japanese Grand Prix as Yuki Tsunoda made a solid start to his Red Bull debut.
Just moments after having gone off track as he struggled with the handling of his MCL39, Norris delivered a time of 1:28.549s to beat Mercedes' George Russell by 0.163s.
Despite setting the fastest time, the Drivers' Championship leader sounded agitated over team radio as he complained of tyre graining during his longer run later in the session, while his team-mate Oscar Piastri was only 15th after making errors on his flying lap attempts.
- When and how to watch the Japanese GP live on Sky Sports
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were third and fourth, respectively, ahead of Max Verstappen in fifth, who was a just over a tenth of a second ahead of his new team-mate Tsunoda in sixth.
Tsunoda was remarkably promoted to Red Bull from junior team Racing Bulls just two races into the season, with Liam Lawson demoted little more than three months after the Milton Keynes squad had chosen the New Zealander to be Verstappen's team-mate for the 2025 season.
Being just a tenth back from the reigning world champion represented an encouraging start for Tsunoda at his home race, although there did appear to be a more significant gulf during their longer runs later in the session.
Speaking over team radio at the end of the session, Tsunoda said: "I found the car interesting on the track. But it's ok. Good sesh (session)."
Lawson was 13th on his return to Racing Bulls, where he had made his previous 11 grands prix appearances before being fast-tracked into a Red Bull seat.
More to follow...
Japanese GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:28.549
|2) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.163
|3) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.416
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.502
|5) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.516
|6) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.623
|7) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.673
|8) Isack Hadjar
|RB
|+0.676
|9) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.735
|10) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.784
|11) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.843
|12) Ryo Hirakawa
|Alpine
|+0.845
|13) Liam Lawson
|RB
|+0.987
|14) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.998
|15) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.159
|16) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.209
|17) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.474
|18) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.528
|19) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.574
|20) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.598
Sky Sports F1's live Japanese GP schedule
Friday April 4
- 6.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two (session starts at 7am)*
- 8.15am: The F1 Show*
Saturday April 5
- 3.15am: Japanese GP Practice Three (session starts at 3.30am)*
- 6am: Japanese GP Qualifying build-up*
- 7am: Japanese GP Qualifying*
- 9am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*
Sunday April 6
- 4.30am: Japanese GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*
- 6am: THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX*
- 8am: Japanese GP reaction: Chequered Flag*
- 9am: Ted's Notebook*
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
Formula is at the iconic Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime