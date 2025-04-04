Japanese GP: Lando Norris tops Practice One for McLaren at Suzuka as Yuki Tsunoda makes solid Red Bull debut

Lando Norris topped first practice for McLaren at the Japanese Grand Prix as Yuki Tsunoda made a solid start to his Red Bull debut.

Just moments after having gone off track as he struggled with the handling of his MCL39, Norris delivered a time of 1:28.549s to beat Mercedes' George Russell by 0.163s.

Despite setting the fastest time, the Drivers' Championship leader sounded agitated over team radio as he complained of tyre graining during his longer run later in the session, while his team-mate Oscar Piastri was only 15th after making errors on his flying lap attempts.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were third and fourth, respectively, ahead of Max Verstappen in fifth, who was a just over a tenth of a second ahead of his new team-mate Tsunoda in sixth.

Tsunoda was remarkably promoted to Red Bull from junior team Racing Bulls just two races into the season, with Liam Lawson demoted little more than three months after the Milton Keynes squad had chosen the New Zealander to be Verstappen's team-mate for the 2025 season.

Being just a tenth back from the reigning world champion represented an encouraging start for Tsunoda at his home race, although there did appear to be a more significant gulf during their longer runs later in the session.

Speaking over team radio at the end of the session, Tsunoda said: "I found the car interesting on the track. But it's ok. Good sesh (session)."

Lawson was 13th on his return to Racing Bulls, where he had made his previous 11 grands prix appearances before being fast-tracked into a Red Bull seat.

Japanese GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:28.549 2) George Russell Mercedes +0.163 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.416 4) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.502 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.516 6) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.623 7) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.673 8) Isack Hadjar RB +0.676 9) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.735 10) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.784 11) Alex Albon Williams +0.843 12) Ryo Hirakawa Alpine +0.845 13) Liam Lawson RB +0.987 14) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.998 15) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.159 16) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.209 17) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.474 18) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.528 19) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.574 20) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.598

