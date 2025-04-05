Japanese GP: Lando Norris tops Practice Three as grass fires continue to interrupt Suzuka event

Lando Norris topped final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix as grass fires around the Suzuka circuit continued to cause concern ahead of qualifying.

Drivers' Championship leader Norris struggled to control his car for much of the session but delivered a time of 1:27.965s to edge out his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by just a couple of hundredths of a second.

The only driver who appears to have the pace to challenge the McLarens for pole position in qualifying, live on Sky Sports F1 at 7am, is George Russell, who was a tenth of a second back from Norris for Mercedes.

Ferrari remained off the pace with Charles Leclerc fourth and Lewis Hamilton sixth, with the pair either side of half a second back from the McLarens.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen split the Ferraris in fifth but said over team radio in the closing stages of the session that his Red Bull was "all over the shop".

Verstappen's new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was three tenths of a second back from the Dutchman in ninth, with Williams' Alex Albon and Alpine's Pierre Gasly ahead of him.

Tsunoda is making his Red Bull debut after being promoted from junior squad Racing Bulls in a remarkable switch with Liam Lawson just two races into the season.

However, the full competitive picture was left unclear as much of the field were prevented from completing their final qualifying simulations when a second grass fire-forced red flag of the session was thrown with seven minutes remaining.

A similar length of delay had occurred in the early stages of the session for the same reason, following two red flags in second practice on Friday.

The FIA had cut the grass and dampened it ahead of the session in an attempt to overcome the issue, but the possibility of further interruptions in qualifying now looms, with more serious potential implications for Sunday's race.

In a statement released shortly after final practice, the FIA said: "Ahead of Qualifying, all available time and resources will be focused on further dampening the grass before the session."

McLaren have so far lived up their status as clear favourites coming into the third round of the season following a victory apiece for Norris and Piastri in Australia and China, respectively.

While on Saturday they were able to make it successive practice sessions with one-two finishes, Norris struggled as he twice ran into the gravel at the second Degner curve and appeared exasperated in the cockpit.

The fact that he has clearly yet to find an optimal balance for his car suggests a second pole of the season is highly attainable for the Brit, but Piastri and Russell will be waiting to pounce upon any errors.

Jack Doohan was 14th for Alpine as the Australian rookie returned to the track following a huge crash in second practice, which the team confirmed was a result of him failing to deactivate his DRS system before the high-speed first corner.

Japanese GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.965 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.026 3) George Russell Mercedes +0.112 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.449 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.532 6) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.559 7) Alex Albon Williams +0.589 8) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.638 9) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.820 10) Isack Hadjar RB +0.821 11) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.881 12) Liam Lawson RB +1.139 13) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.161 14) Jack Doohan Alpine +1.802 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.807 16) Oliver Bearman Haas +2.119 17) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +2.169 18) Esteban Ocon Haas +2.218 19) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.302 20) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +2.656

