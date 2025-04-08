Yuki Tsunoda: Christian Horner says new Red Bull driver is 'finding his feet' after 'mixed' Japanese GP weekend

Christian Horner says Yuki Tsunoda is "finding his feet" at Red Bull after a quiet first race weekend for the team in Japan.

Tsunoda qualified in 15th behind the driver he replaced at Red Bull, Liam Lawson, after a mistake on his last Q2 run.

He got ahead of Lawson on the opening lap and undercut Alpine's Pierre Gasly in the pit stop phase, before spending the rest of his home race stuck behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

"He's settled into the team. He's given very good feedback. His P1 was very strong, P3 was fine," said Horner.

"In Q1, he was only a tenth away from Max. In Q2, he made a mistake when he was 15kph quicker than he's ever been into Turn 1. He had a moment and then you're chasing the rest of the lap."

"Qualifying dictated his race, a race where I can't remember seeing any overtakes. Had he qualified higher, he would have finished higher.

"Now he's finding his feet in the team and we will see over the next few races that performance will step forward."

Tsunoda left with 'mixed feelings'

Tsunoda was just one tenth behind Verstappen in first practice on Friday but did not continue that form when it mattered most in qualifying, as the four-time world champion took a shock pole and converted it into victory.

Red Bull have openly stated they will prioritise the drivers' title this year, and Tsunoda has been told they want him to be close enough to help Verstappen strategically.

"I am happy with my performance but in terms of the result it's quite tough," Tsunoda told Sky Sports F1.

"I wanted to finish in the points. I was expecting more in my home Grand Prix so it is a mixed feeling.

"I am learning and gaining more confidence in the car. I felt controlled towards the end of the race. If I had another qualifying, I'm sure it would have been different.

"I am happy considering the amount of time I had in the car. Fortunately, I have Max as my team-mate, [so] I can learn from so I will keep up what I'm doing and I'm excited for Bahrain."

Impressive Hadjar would not refuse Red Bull call-up

While Lawson got into Q2 for the first time this season, having been knocked out in Q1 in his two Red Bull outings, he only finished 17th after his medium-soft tyre strategy did not work.

"I need to keep building, get used to the car. We had good pace throughout the weekend, unfortunately not when we need to but there are always positives to take away," he said.

But Isack Hadjar had another impressive weekend after qualifying seventh and finishing Sunday's race in eighth behind Lewis Hamilton.

Hadjar overcame apparent seatbelt issues that he expressed extreme distress about over radio in the early stages of qualifying to demonstrate his speed.

There were questions about how the Frenchman would bounce back after he crashed on the formation lap of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, and he answered them with points in China and Japan.

Asked whether he sees himself as next in line to join Red Bull in the future, he said: "I'm happy where I am at the moment but would never refuse the call, that's for sure! Honestly I'm just having fun at the moment."

