F1: Williams' Alex Albon says Thailand 'serious' about hosting race after meeting Prime Minister

Alex Albon says Thailand is "serious" about hosting a race in future after the Williams driver followed F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in meeting the country's Prime Minister.

Albon, who drives under the Thai flag, talked with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra ahead of last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Domenicali called Thailand's plans for a race in capital city Bangkok "impressive" after he spoke to Shinawatra in March and said discussions would continue "in the weeks and months ahead."

The current agreement F1 has with its teams allows for a maximum of 25 races so there is potential to add an event, although there could be pushback from drivers if an already gruelling schedule swells further.

Image: Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali has praised Thailand's 'impressive plans' to host a future race in Bangkok

'Huge opportunity to promote motorsport'

Albon said of his meeting with the Thai PM: "It was a continuation of the talks that Stefano had - just seeing in what ways I can help. For Thailand, there's a huge opportunity to help promote motorsport.

"It's not the most followed sport out there, the Premier League is, but we can do a good job and inspire people there, not just drivers but engineers, mechanics, people in marketing.

"There's a huge young generation. I was blown away by the amount of people there when we had a meeting.

"It's growing a lot but it's about how can we get it to another level for hopefully when the race comes along."

Albon added to Sky Sports F1 on whether he could be involved in the Bangkok track's layout: "It's still ongoing. I'm following along. If you see the project, you'll see how serious they are. I can say that."

Albon: F1 fascination growing in Thailand

MotoGP has held a motorcycle Thailand Grand Prix since 2018 - aside from the Covid-cancelled events in 2020 and 2021 - and Albon feels F1 is growing in the country.

Image: Thailand is aiming to earn a spot on the F1 calendar with any race set to be staged in Bangkok

"When I think about 2019 to where we are now, it's more than triple, quadruple its size. It's how can we build the hype and fascination for F1?" he said.

"We've seen how Formula 1 has made its way to a younger and younger generation and a more diverse population. It's still in that beginning phase.

"The majority of people who are interested in Formula 1 aren't your casual viewers, which you're getting in other countries."

The majority of F1's 24-race schedule is locked in for several years but it was announced during the winter that the Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026.

The Belgian Grand Prix will also appear on a rotational basis, starting with a first absence in 2028, perhaps boosting Thailand's prospects of staging a round in future.

