Robert Reid: FIA deputy president for sport resigns after 'standards breakdown' and falling out with Mohammed Ben Sulayem

The FIA's deputy president for sport Robert Reid has resigned, citing a "standards breakdown" in Formula 1's governing body.

It is the latest in a series of senior resignations at the FIA in the last 18 months, with Reid appearing to have fallen out with president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Reid has been deputy president since Ben Sulayem, who is attending his first F1 race this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix, was elected at the end of 2021.

"When I took on this role, it was to serve the FIA's members; not to serve power," Reid said in a resignation letter seen by Sky Sports News.

"Over time, I have witnessed a steady erosion of the principles we promised to uphold. Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA exists to represent.

"My resignation is not about personalities; it is about principles. Motorsport deserves leadership that is accountable, transparent and member-driven. I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that does not reflect those values."

Last year, several senior figures parted ways with the FIA, including its sporting director, F1 technical director, digital director, head of commercial legal affairs, governance and regulatory director, race director, the head of the women in motorsport commission, secretary general of mobility and director of communications.

Most notable were race director Niels Wittich and leading steward Tim Mayer effectively being sacked last November.

In a statement responding to Reid's resignation, an FIA spokesperson said: "The FIA is grateful for Robert Reid's contribution to the FIA and to motor sport more widely.

"The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to."

The FIA's statement also addressed Reid's criticism of the organisation's "recent unilateral decision to internalise and promote the World Rallycross Championship" without approval or consultation with the FIA senate or World Motor Sport Council.

The FIA said: "The FIA World Rallycross Championship is a hugely popular sport. In recent years, World and European Rallycross events have been watched by a growing audience of over 30 million viewers spanning over 100 countries.

"The FIA has directly invested into the Championship for the benefit of fans, teams, and FIA Member Clubs. This investment is in line with the FIA's commitment to double participation in motor sport globally."

Former CEO reveals challenges at FIA

Former FIA chief executive Natalie Robyn has spoken out on F1's governing body for the first time after leaving her role in May 2024.

"During my tenure as CEO, I worked under challenging circumstances to strengthen the federation's governance framework and upgrade its operational transparency," she told BBC Sport.

"The resignation of the deputy president of sport clearly indicates there are serious ongoing structural challenges.

"When professional processes are not adhered to and stakeholders are excluded from decision-making, it undermines the foundation of a strong organisation.

"I am saddened to see these developments, as they threaten both the credibility and the long-term effectiveness of an important institution."

What is happening at the FIA?

Ben Sulayem has been surrounded by controversy over the last 12 months after an FIA whistle-blower accused him of interfering with the outcome of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 63-year-old was also accused of telling FIA officials to not certify the circuit for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Both claims were dismissed.

He was criticised by Lewis Hamilton for using stereotypical language when he made a comparison to rappers in an interview, where he spoke about wanting to see less foul language on the team radio. The FIA declined to comment at the time.

In December, the FIA voted through controversial rule changes that would effectively limit the ways in which its leadership can be held accountable.

The changes meant the FIA ethics committee will only carry out an initial assessment to determine whether an in-depth investigation is necessary. FIA president Ben Sulayem and the president of the senate, Carmelo Sanz De Barros, will have the power to decide whether to take further action on any ethics complaints.

The FIA is also being sued by F1 Academy director Susie Wolff after a conflict of interest inquiry into her and husband Toto Wolff in December 2023, which was abandoned after two days.

Motorsport UK chairman David Richards is also in dispute with Ben Sulayem, who is up for re-election and currently unopposed.

