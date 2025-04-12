Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver says he is 'not doing a good enough job' after Bahrain qualifying disappointment

Lewis Hamilton apologised to his Ferrari team and admitted he is "not doing a good enough job" after qualifying ninth for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton's largely underwhelming start to his first season with the Italian team continued in Saturday's qualifying session at the Bahrain International Circuit as he finished six places - and six-tenths of a second - behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was third as McLaren's Oscar Piastri took pole.

Ferrari brought an upgraded floor to Bahrain but it seemed to provide little improvement for the seven-time world champion as he qualified behind the likes of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Williams' Carlos Sainz.

Having apologised to his team over the radio at the end of the session, Hamilton told Sky Sports F1: "It's just about my performance, poor performance.

"There's no reasons, (I'm) just not doing the job."

Speaking to Sky Italy, Hamilton then added: "I'm just really sorry to all the team back at the factory, really sorry to the tifosi."

Hamilton claimed his first Ferrari victory in the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint, but his best finish in a full-length race was seventh last weekend in Japan, while his best starting position was fifth in China.

Speaking to the written media after qualifying in Bahrain, he said: "I'm just not doing a good enough job on my side so I've just got to keep improving."

Asked whether it was the lowest feeling he had experienced since joining Ferrari, he added: "It's definitely not a good feeling, for sure."

Then quizzed on what he could do to resolve the situation, he responded: "I really don't know. I don't have a lot of answers for you guys, I just wasn't quick today."

The 40-year-old Brit, who left Mercedes after 12 seasons to join Ferrari, at least retained a positive attitude towards Sunday's race.

"Hopefully top five. I'll try to see if I can get into the top five, we'll see," he said of his prospects.

Chandhok: Hamilton sounded just like last year

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok found Hamilton's downcast interview reminiscent of last season, when the Brit was often left frustrated as his former team-mate George Russell scored a 19-5 head-to-head record over him.

"I heard his comments today and he sounded completely like he was on the floor," Chandhok said.

"If I closed my eyes, it was like watching him wear the Mercedes uniform last year.

"Didn't it just sound like him last year? How many times last year did we hear him say, 'I can't qualify.'

"I just closed my eyes and thought, 'Is he in a Mercedes race-suit again?' It just felt like last year again. I don't know what's happened."

Asked whether he believes Hamilton can bounce back or whether age is taking its toll on his one-lap performance, Chandhok added: "With age, the thing that you lose is the ultimate speed in qualifying, but six-tenths to Leclerc, it was a lot."

