Bahrain GP: Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli hit with one-place grid penalty for qualifying breach
Both Mercedes drivers have been handed one-place grid penalties for leaving their garages too early in qualifying; Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday at 4pm, with build-up from 2.30pm live on Sky Sports F1
Saturday 12 April 2025 22:30, UK
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have been given one-place grid penalties for leaving their garages too early during qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Russell will now start Sunday's race in Sakhir from third behind pole-sitter Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, with Pierre Gasly in fourth and Antonelli in fifth.
The Mercedes duo were released early in Q2 before the session restarted following Esteban Ocon's heavy crash at Turn 3.
Bahrain GP: New top 10 starting grid
1) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3) George Russell, Mercedes
4) Pierre Gasly, Alpine
5) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
6) Lando Norris, McLaren
7) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8) Carlos Sainz, Williams
9) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
10) Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Demoted one place by grid penalty
A statement from the stewards explained: "The team representative, Mr Shovlin, in evidence stated that he gave the instruction for the cars to be released in error having misinterpreted the message posted on page three of the timing screen - 'estimated restart time' - to be a message advising the actual restart time.
"He argued that there was no sporting advantage gained in this case as there was sufficient time remaining [11 minutes] for other teams to perform their run plans.
"It was also noted that the team's sporting director, Mr Meadows, was not present at the event and that normally he would be involved in the release process.
"The FIA single seater sporting director stated that such a move could be a sporting advantage in that it could enable a team to perform its run plan whereas other teams may not be able to.
"The stewards agree with this view, particularly where there are only a few minutes remaining in the session.
"The FIA sporting director argued that there needed to be a sporting penalty rather than a team fine, otherwise in future teams would release their cars as soon as the estimated restart time was published. The stewards agree with this view.
"Mr Shovlin argued that it was possible to give a non-sporting penalty if the stewards declared that it was not to be taken as a precedent but also stated that if a sporting penalty was to be given, it should be mitigated.
"The stewards agreed with the view that this breach required a sporting penalty, however accept that the breach was unintentional and a genuine mistake by the team, for which Mr Shovlin apologised.
"We decide to impose a one-position grid penalty.
"A similar breach in different circumstances could entail a more severe sporting penalty in future."
Wolff: There's no precedent for this situation
Prior to the grid penalty announcement, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said there was no precedent for this situation.
"There's no precedent. It's a new rule in that sense, and we're going to see what the stewards say," Wolff told Sky Sports F1.
"I would hope that it's not the drivers who are penalised for it. It was a team mistake. We jumped the gun here."
Russell added: "I've never even heard of a provisional message before. It's usually the timing comes up, and as teams you're always ready and waiting to get that restart time because it's a rush out of the pits. And as soon as we saw that time, we went for it. And then as soon as we were there, we saw that it said an 'expected restart time'.
"I mean it was 12 minutes to go in Q2. It would be pretty ridiculous if you get a penalty. But if you get a €20k penalty for being on the toilet, then who knows what the penalty [will be]."
