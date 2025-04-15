George Russell: Mercedes passed 'real test' with Bahrain GP performance to extend his best start to season

George Russell believes Mercedes passed a "real test" with their strong performance to split the McLarens with second place in the Bahrain Grand Prix - but has played down his prospects of staying in F1's title fight.

Russell's best start to a season has now seen him score three podiums in the opening four races, while Mercedes sit second to McLaren in the Constructors' Championship.

The run to his latest podium in Bahrain, which saw him finish between McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, has given Russell encouragement that Mercedes may have cured their 2024 Achilles' heel - performance in hot conditions.

"[The result gives] a lot of confidence, to be honest," said Russell.

"This was the real sort of test for us. We knew that our car likes the cold conditions and the competitiveness we showed in China and Suzuka was no major surprise.

"But this was going to be the question mark - here in Bahrain. We've had another strong weekend so it bodes well for the season."

Team boss Toto Wolff described the Briton's drive to second as "unbelievable".

With Norris on his tail, Russell completed the final stages of the race managing electrical issues and a brake-by-wire (BBW) failure in his W16, all while also running the fragile soft tyres for the last 25 laps.

Wolff said: "If you haven't driven a race car that has a BBW or conventional brake, it's like when power steering fails and then imagine you have to adjust between one corner having it and the next one not having it. That was just very good skill.

"We feared we would lose the whole dash which would mean no buttons, no wheels to turn any of the settings, no shift lights and we had it in the back of our mind that it takes concentration away."

The Mercedes chief added: "It was an unbelievable drive. Probably, considering the car was wounded, finishing P2 in front of Norris was a great result."

Russell sceptical about world title bid

Russell will head to this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP, the season's fifth round, just 13 points behind championship leader Norris.

So is he in genuine world title contention for the first time in his F1 career?

"I'd love to say so but I don't think we are to be honest," he said. "McLaren are just too dominant right now.

"I think this is probably going to be their peak performance - what we saw this week in Bahrain. What we saw in China and Suzuka is probably their worst-case scenario and they still obviously got one victory from those two races.

"So we've got to keep on picking up the points, picking up the pieces. This weekend we picked up the pieces to get a P2 - and we did it in Melbourne as well to get the P3.

"I don't expect this to continue for many races to come but who knows."

Indeed, after the current 2025 pacesetters overcame a slow start to last year and ended last season with the quickest car, Wolff said: "If you look at where McLaren was last year… you can see how quickly you can turn the tide.

"On Sunday we had a few tenths missing, but we just need to put on our best game and see how it goes on other tracks."

Writing in his post-Bahrain GP column, Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle said of Russell's performance:

"George Russell in an ailing Mercedes... drove around fundamental braking and electrical issues brilliantly to hang on.

"Having made a great start too, this was surely one of his finest F1 drives.

"Very timely too as he looks for a new contract with the team for 2026 and beyond, especially given paddock talk about Max Verstappen being in the market place."

