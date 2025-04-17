George Russell: Mercedes driver says he has 'no stress' over contract situation as 'they don't really mean anything'

George Russell says he feels "no stress" over his ongoing wait for a new Mercedes deal because he believes long-term contracts in Formula 1 don't "really mean anything".

The 27-year-old British driver is in the final year of his current deal with the Silver Arrows, with the absence of an extension particularly notable due to his strong performances.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said last month that he has put last year's public attempts to sign reigning world champion Max Verstappen on hold, but instability at the Dutchman's Red Bull team and Russell's unsecured future have ensured it remains a talking point.

Asked about his contract situation ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Russell said: "From my side, there's literally no stress, no worries whatsoever.

"When it comes to contracts, everyone gets so excited about it, and the fact is, drivers have had contracts, and if they don't perform, they'll get booted out.

"For drivers, performance is our currency. That's what we've got. And if you perform, everything's good. So, I'm just excited to go racing this weekend, focus on performance, and the future sorts itself out."

Russell: Some rumours 'reasonably close' to the truth

Russell has made an extremely strong start to his 2025 campaign, scoring three podiums in the opening four rounds to sit just 14 points off McLaren's Lando Norris at the top of the standings.

Autosport reported earlier this week that Russell was close to signing a two-year extension, with an option for a further season in 2028.

Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes asked Russell about the validity of that rumour, along with alternative theories that he has held no discussions with Mercedes yet, and that his strong form has been an irritation to the Verstappen camp as it would weaken their negotiating position.

Russell replied: "Rumours are never that truthful are they.

"When you said rumours, I didn't really listen so much. A few of them are reasonably close, I guess, but at the end of the day, we've never discussed a contract prior to May or June in a season."

The three-time Grand Prix winner then explained why he considers signing a long-term contract not to be of major importance.

He said: "I'd say the more abnormal point is how many drivers have these, sort of, long-term deals.

"But everyone's got exit clauses, they've all got performance clauses. A driver that's on a three-year contract, it doesn't really mean anything if they've got an exit clause, or the team has an exit clause if the driver doesn't perform. It doesn't really mean a lot.

"If you've got a contract with a team but the team wants you gone, the team finds a way to get you gone.

"That's how this sport works, and that's how it should work because we're 20 of the best in the world and it's ruthless. There's no time to mess around. All you can do is focus on driving fast."

