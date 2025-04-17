Saudi Arabian GP: Lando Norris says 2025 McLaren car is forcing him to drive in a different way

Lando Norris has revealed the McLaren car is forcing him to drive in a "different way" from this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Although Norris leads the Drivers' Championship by three points from McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and eight points from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, he has not been totally satisfied with the car.

After his rollercoaster drive to third in Bahrain, the British driver stated he was "nowhere near" his capability compared to last year.

"There are things I'm going to try to do differently and learn about. I have a different approach to things in order to perform better," Norris said on Thursday ahead in Jeddah.

"I'm being forced to drive in a different way and a different manner that I'm not used to and that is not normal for me at all. Nothing's a guarantee.

"It's not like I'm going to go out and things are going to click into place and I'm going to feel wonderful all of a sudden.

"But I think I just have a better understanding of things, hopefully that gives me more confidence all together. But I have confidence in us as a team trying to get the most out of the car."

Norris had a 23-point lead over Piastri after the first round, as the latter spun at his home event. However, Piastri has whittled down his deficit with wins in China and Bahrain.

Norris took time off after Bahrain in an attempt to not think about F1 but inevitably thought about the "difficulties" he's been struggling with.

The 24-year-old did not elaborate on what areas he needs to improve but feels he's not extracting enough from the car.

"I'm not going to be able to drive like I did last year and like I know I'm good at, which is weird to say in my seventh season of F1," he said.

"But I'm still learning things. The car is definitely different to how it's been. I'm having to adapt a lot in uncomfortable ways, but I come in with probably less pressure because I probably understand a bit better some of these reasons.

"I think I'm more accepting of the struggles and the challenges that I have at the minute."

Norris: My current driving style does not suit car at all

Norris took eight pole positions, the most of any driver, last year but has only taken pole in the season-opener in Australia so far in 2025.

The McLaren driver, whose best result in Saudi Arabia is seventh, pointed to Qualifying when explaining his weaknesses after four rounds.

"My level of confidence was very high at the end of last season, not for any other reason, but I just understood the car. I understood how to drive it and I could go out and execute things perfectly," he said.

"Now I cannot, just because my feelings are not there, my way of driving is not suited at all, and I just hate not being able to know how I'm going to go out and perform in a qualifying lap.

"Last year, if you asked me, 'are you confident going into qualifying?', I would have been much more likely to say 'yes' than what I am now, and that's just because of how I feel in the car itself."

Qualifying in Jeddah is one of the highlights on the calendar due to its high speeds and greater risk vs reward due to the closeness of the walls.

Piastri is the driver in form after his dominant victory in Bahrain and predicts Verstappen could be a bigger factor this weekend.

"China was a track that was very front limited [like Jeddah] and we were still very quick, so I'm not overly concerned," he said.

"With such a high level of grip, that's something which saved us in the last couple of years and this year it may potentially save some others.

"I'm expecting it to be pretty tight. It's a layout and track that's similar in cornering speeds to Suzuka, so we will see if Red Bull are back in the fight. I expect us to be quick but with some opposition."

