Mercedes signing Max Verstappen would be 'totally understandable' says George Russell

George Russell says it is "totally understandable" why Mercedes would want to sign Max Verstappen.

Russell is in the final year of his current contract at Mercedes, with the absence of an extension particularly notable due to his strong performances.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said last month he has put last year's public attempts to sign reigning world champion Max Verstappen on hold, but instability at the Dutchman's Red Bull team and Russell's unsecured future have ensured it remains a talking point.

"Why wouldn't they want to sign Max? It's totally understandable," Russell told PA ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports.

"He's the best at the moment. He's a four-time world champion. That's not anything against me or Kimi [Antonelli]. There's two drivers for every team and he is one person.

"So that doesn't concern me one bit because the performance is my currency, and right now I think I am performing as good as anyone on this grid."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen gave a spikey response to questions regarding his future at Red Bull and said 'a lot of people are talking' but insisted he is not thinking about it

Speculation around Verstappen's future resurfaced this week when Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, speaking to Sky Germany after Red Bull's struggle in last Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, said he was concerned that the four-time champion could leave unless they managed to improve their car.

Verstappen stated his focus is on helping to improve Red Bull's car as he said he did not know why Marko suggested he had "great concern" about his future.

Russell has made an extremely strong start to his 2025 campaign, scoring three podiums in the opening four rounds and is only 14 points off McLaren's Lando Norris at the top of the standings. It is a continuation of 2024, when he largely outperformed the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on The F1 Show podcast, Ted Kravitz and Bernie Collins debate the likelihood of Mercedes making a move on Max Verstappen with George Russell yet to sign a new contract with the Silver Arrows

"I am very happy. Many drivers have contracts but the fact is that if you don't perform, the teams will find a way to get you out of that. When the time is right, we'll discuss a contract," he said.

"I feel people who are too concerned about a lack of a contract or lack of clarity are those who don't have the self belief. I have got immense belief.

"I have been team-mate with a world champion for three years, the greatest of all time for three years [in Hamilton]. I believe I can beat anybody given the right chance and that is your power."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In an interview with Sky Germany, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has admitted he is concerned with Max Verstappen's future with the team after an 'alarming' Bahrain Grand Prix

Russell: Some rumours 'reasonably close' to truth

Autosport reported earlier this week that Russell was close to signing a two-year extension, with an option for a further season in 2028.

Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes asked Russell about the validity of that rumour, along with alternative theories that he has held no discussions with Mercedes, and that his strong form has been an irritation to the Verstappen camp as it would weaken their negotiating position.

Russell replied: "Rumours are never that truthful, are they?

"When you said rumours, I didn't really listen so much. A few of them are reasonably close, I guess, but at the end of the day, we've never discussed a contract prior to May or June in a season."

Image: George Russell is fourth in the Drivers' Championship and just 14 points behind leader Lando Norris

The three-time F1 race-winner then explained why he considers signing a long-term contract not to be of major importance.

He said: "I'd say the more abnormal point is how many drivers have these, sort of, long-term deals.

"But everyone's got exit clauses, they've all got performance clauses. A driver that's on a three-year contract, it doesn't really mean anything if they've got an exit clause, or the team has an exit clause if the driver doesn't perform. It doesn't really mean a lot.

"If you've got a contract with a team but the team wants you gone, the team finds a way to get you gone.

"That's how this sport works and that's how it should work, because we're 20 of the best in the world and it's ruthless. There's no time to mess around. All you can do is focus on driving fast."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Friday April 18

10.50am: F2 Practice

12pm: F1 Academy Practice

2pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice One (session starts at 2.30pm)

3.55pm: F2 Qualifying

4.40pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference

5.45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts at 6pm)

7.25pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

8.10pm: The F1 Show

Saturday April 19

1.15pm: F1 Academy Race 1

2.05pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts at 2.30pm)*

4.10pm: F2 Sprint

5.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Sunday April 20

1pm: F1 Academy Race 2

2.20pm: F2 Feature Race

4.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

6pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX*

8pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 completes its first triple-header of 2025 in Jeddah with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime