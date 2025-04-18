Saudi Arabian GP: Pierre Gasly tops first practice for Alpine as Lando Norris claims encouraging second

Pierre Gasly sprung a surprise by topping the timesheet for Alpine from McLaren's Lando Norris in first practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Gasly went out on track on fresh soft tyres slightly later than most of the field and took advantage of the cooling - and improving - track conditions to edge world championship leader Norris by seven thousandths of a second.

Having admitted following a disappointing display in Bahrain last weekend that McLaren's 2025 car has forced him to move away from his preferred driving style, Norris could take encouragement from beating his team-mate Oscar Piastri by almost a tenth of a second.

Piastri, who won in Bahrain to close within three points of Norris at the top of the standings, survived an early scare as he clipped one of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit's many waiting walls to take fourth behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton was unable to match team-mate Leclerc's pace as he finished five tenths off Gasly in eighth, a place ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who continued to struggle with the balance of his Red Bull.

Williams produced a strong showing as Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz took fifth and seventh, respectively, with Mercedes' George Russell between them after failing to maintain his early impressive pace on the medium tyre when the field switched to softs.

Friday's second session, live on Sky Sports F1 at 6pm, is likely to be a better indicator of the competitive picture for the remainder of the weekend, with it taking place under the lights in the same conditions as Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.

That session is therefore also likely to provide more information on the impact of the upgrades that Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren have brought to Saudi Arabia.

As they seek to maintain their early-season dominance, McLaren have a new diffuser and rear corner on the MCL39. Ferrari have brought an updated rear wing, while Red Bull have a new engine cover.

The high-speed and hugely challenging nature of the circuit means drivers will gradually find their way to the limit ahead of qualifying on Saturday, but even so there were several near misses as cars skimmed the walls.

The biggest contact with a wall came in the early stages as Haas' Oliver Bearman locked up his front tyres and clipped the barrier with his front right, which left him requiring a new front wing.

The busy nature of the track meant traffic was a near constant issue, with Sainz complaining over team radio that Hamilton had chosen to let him through in a dangerous part of the track.

Saudi Arabian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.239 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.007 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.070 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.102 5) Alex Albon Williams +0.367 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.379 7) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.540 8) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.576 9) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.579 10) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.582 11) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.668 12) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.677 13) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.695 14) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.737 15) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.772 16) Jack Doohan Alpine +0.944 17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.344 18) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.356 19) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.790 20) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.799

Friday April 18

3.55pm: F2 Qualifying

4.40pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference

5.45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts at 6pm)

7.25pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

8.10pm: The F1 Show

Saturday April 19

1.15pm: F1 Academy Race 1

2.05pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts at 2.30pm)*

4.10pm: F2 Sprint

5.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Sunday April 20

1pm: F1 Academy Race 2

2.20pm: F2 Feature Race

4.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

6pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX*

8pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event

