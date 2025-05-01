Miami GP: New car liveries revealed by Racing Bulls, Ferrari, Sauber ahead of F1 Sprint weekend

The Formula 1 grid will feature several special car liveries at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix as teams get creative with their designs for the race in the USA's Sunshine State.

The Florida city is staging its fourth F1 Grand Prix since it joined the calendar in 2022 with the Miami International Autodrome also the venue for this season's second Sprint event.

And three of the 10 teams are marking the weekend by racing in one-off styles.

Racing Bulls' livery change for the weekend is certainly the most dramatic with Red Bull's junior team switching out its new-for-2025 white livery for a striking pink, or magenta, look.

Unveiled at sunset on Wednesday evening at Miami's Jungle Island, the special design coincides with the launch of a new summer edition Red Bull drink flavour.

Ferrari, meanwhile, have added blue and white to their famous red on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's SF-25s to mark one year of HP's title sponsorship of the team.

After running with blue stripes on last year's car in Miami in the first race of the deal with the computer giant, Ferrari say this year's HP-themed car wrap is up to 14 per cent lighter and was produced using "innovative techniques".

Image: Ferrari's iconic red has company on the SF-25 this weekend

Image: The blue and white section features 'asymmetric graphic elements', say the team

Hamilton and Leclerc will also wear blue and white race suits on a weekend the Scuderia will hope to finally kick-start their season.

Sauber have also got in on the livery act, unveiling a twist on their usual green and black scheme to signify paint on a canvas in a nod to Miami's art scene.

