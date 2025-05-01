Miami GP: New car liveries revealed by Racing Bulls, Ferrari, Sauber ahead of F1 Sprint weekend
Look out for these three revised car liveries on the grid at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend; watch every session of the Miami GP Sprint weekend starting with practice on Friday at 5.30pm followed by Sprint Qualifying at 9.30pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Thursday 1 May 2025 06:12, UK
The Formula 1 grid will feature several special car liveries at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix as teams get creative with their designs for the race in the USA's Sunshine State.
The Florida city is staging its fourth F1 Grand Prix since it joined the calendar in 2022 with the Miami International Autodrome also the venue for this season's second Sprint event.
And three of the 10 teams are marking the weekend by racing in one-off styles.
Racing Bulls' livery change for the weekend is certainly the most dramatic with Red Bull's junior team switching out its new-for-2025 white livery for a striking pink, or magenta, look.
- When to watch the Miami GP live on Sky Sports F1
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Unveiled at sunset on Wednesday evening at Miami's Jungle Island, the special design coincides with the launch of a new summer edition Red Bull drink flavour.
Ferrari, meanwhile, have added blue and white to their famous red on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's SF-25s to mark one year of HP's title sponsorship of the team.
After running with blue stripes on last year's car in Miami in the first race of the deal with the computer giant, Ferrari say this year's HP-themed car wrap is up to 14 per cent lighter and was produced using "innovative techniques".
Hamilton and Leclerc will also wear blue and white race suits on a weekend the Scuderia will hope to finally kick-start their season.
Sauber have also got in on the livery act, unveiling a twist on their usual green and black scheme to signify paint on a canvas in a nod to Miami's art scene.
Sky Sports F1's Miami GP schedule
Thursday May 1
7pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday May 2
3pm: F1 Academy Practice 1
5pm: Miami GP Practice (session starts at 5.30pm)
7.30pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference
8.15pm: F1 Academy Practice 2
9.05pm: Miami GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 9.30pm)
Saturday May 3
3.20pm: F1 Academy Qualifying
4pm: MIAMI GP SPRINT (race starts at 5pm)
6.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
7.50pm: F1 Academy Race 1
8.35pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up
9pm: MIAMI GP QUALIFYING*
11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*
Sunday May 4
6pm: F1 Academy Race 2
7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Miami GP build-up*
9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*
11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*
Midnight: Ted's Notebook
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
Formula 1 heads to Miami for a Sprint weekend this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime