Max Verstappen to miss Miami Grand Prix media day due to expected birth of his first child
The reigning world champion will be at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday to compete at the Sprint weekend; watch every session of the Miami GP Sprint weekend starting with practice on Friday at 5.30pm followed by Sprint Qualifying at 9.30pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Thursday 1 May 2025 16:29, UK
Max Verstappen will be absent from his scheduled media appearances on Thursday ahead of the Miami Grand Prix due to the expected birth of his first child.
The reigning world champion's Red Bull team announced his absence just a few hours before he was scheduled to appear, but said that Verstappen will be at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday to compete at the Sprint weekend.
Red Bull said: "Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby. All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.
"We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family."
Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet live in Monaco, but it is not known where she is planning to give birth.
Verstappen, who is seeking a fifth successive drivers' title, is third in the standings after five rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
On a regular race weekend it may have been feasible for Verstappen to miss Friday's practice sessions, but the Sprint format means that the competitive action starts on Friday evening with Sprint Qualifying, live on Sky Sports F1 at 9.30pm.
