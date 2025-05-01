Max Verstappen to miss Miami Grand Prix media day due to expected birth of his first child

Max Verstappen will be absent from his scheduled media appearances on Thursday ahead of the Miami Grand Prix due to the expected birth of his first child.

The reigning world champion's Red Bull team announced his absence just a few hours before he was scheduled to appear, but said that Verstappen will be at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday to compete at the Sprint weekend.

Red Bull said: "Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby. All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

"We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Miami Grand Prix is a unique experience, watch our favourite moments from the last few years!

Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet live in Monaco, but it is not known where she is planning to give birth.

Verstappen, who is seeking a fifth successive drivers' title, is third in the standings after five rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

On a regular race weekend it may have been feasible for Verstappen to miss Friday's practice sessions, but the Sprint format means that the competitive action starts on Friday evening with Sprint Qualifying, live on Sky Sports F1 at 9.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Miami International Autodrome

Thursday May 1

7pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday May 2

3pm: F1 Academy Practice 1

5pm: Miami GP Practice (session starts at 5.30pm)

7.30pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference

8.15pm: F1 Academy Practice 2

9.05pm: Miami GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 9.30pm)

Saturday May 3

3.20pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

4pm: MIAMI GP SPRINT (race starts at 5pm)

6.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

7.50pm: F1 Academy Race 1

8.35pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up*

9pm: MIAMI GP QUALIFYING*

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday May 4

6pm: F1 Academy Race 2

7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Miami GP build-up*

9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*

11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*

Midnight: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 heads to Miami for a Sprint weekend, starting this Friday live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime