Lewis Hamilton says drivers need 'power seat at table' on F1 governance after latest Mohammed Ben Sulayem statement

Lewis Hamilton says drivers need to hold "a power seat at the table" in regards to the governance of Formula 1, amid continued unease from the sport's stars over FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's leadership.

Ben Sualyem posted a statement on his Instagram account on Monday which said he is considering changes to rules introduced in January, which included heavier fines for drivers swearing.

The harsher rules, which could see drivers fined large sums of money and then potentially deducted points for repeated breaches, were implemented despite the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GDPA) having released a statement in November last year expressing staunch opposition to being censored while in the cockpit.

During the drivers' press conference ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, both Ferrari's Hamilton and GDPA director George Russell questioned the current power structure.

"I think ultimately the GPDA is very unified. Ultimately, we want to be able to work closely with the FIA," seven-time world champion Hamilton said.

"I think everyone, all of us want to continue to work together and make the sport better. And of course, we've faced a bit of an uphill challenge in that communication over time.

"Ultimately, we don't hold a power seat at the table and that needs to change, in my opinion. If you look at other sports that have unions, that may be something that comes into play at some stage.

"We don't want to control things; we just want to collaborate with them more and have our voices heard.

"Ultimately, people making decisions for others that have never been in that position, it's good to have the point of view from the driver's perspective, and that's all we try to give."

Russell: We want action

Having also faced dissent from drivers competing in the far less lucrative World Rally Championship, Ben Sulayem said he was considering "improvements" to the regulations.

The Emirati referred to Appendix B, the part of the FIA regulations which covers stewards' penalty guidelines, setting out punishments for misconduct including words, deeds or writings that might have caused moral injury to the FIA or motorsport in general.

A first breach in F1 incurs a fine of €40,000, rising to €80,000 for a second, and then €120,000 plus a one-month suspension and deduction of championship points for a third.

Ben Sulayem wrote on Instagram: "Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA world championships, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B. As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most."

"Appendix B is a key part of the International Sporting Code and is central in helping keep the sport accessible for all our sporting family.

"Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules. This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and is at the heart of all we do at the FIA."

Russell said he believed that Ben Sulayem's post was "conceptually" a positive step, but urged the FIA chief to go further.

"We want to see these things put into action rather than saying we're considering things. We all consider a lot of things," Russell said.

"We're clear we want changes. And once they are implemented, then we'll comment on it. But for the time being, it's being considered.

"So, it's just the words don't mean anything until the change is being made."

Russell also confirmed that there had been no direct dialogue between the GDPA and the FIA on the topic, admitting he was unsure whether Ben Sulayem's statement should be taken as a response to the GDPA's November release.

Asked whether the Instagram post had come as a surprise, Russell replied: "I mean, in short, yes. Collectively, we've not spoken any further since that, the open letter that was sent out. So, whether that is the response, I'm not too sure.

"It'll be great if changes were made and the drivers were at least heard. I think it's just in the best interest for the sport and ensuring that some common sense is sort of applied to these situations."

Russell: Something should change

Ben Sulayem's leadership of the FIA has been shrouded in controversy since he took over as president in December 2021.

There has been unprecedented turnover in senior roles within the organisation, with the most recent notable departure coming last month as deputy president for sport Robert Reid resigned, citing concerns over the direction of governance at the FIA under Ben Sulayem's leadership.

Ben Sulayem is expected to run for re-election as FIA president when the next election for the position is held in December.

Russell bemoaned the fact that his role as a GDPA director, which he took up in 2021, has resulted in so much attention being given to off-track issues.

The Mercedes driver added: "I feel it's like unprecedented times we've been in the last 18 months with what's been changing, what's happening.

"I think when the GPDA was founded years ago, it wasn't really to talk about politics. It was to talk about safety, it was to talk about improvements of the sport, improvements of the racing.

"And, especially myself, I find myself talking about topics that I didn't really have any intention of talking about, but we find ourselves in a time where we're not focused on the things why we're all here.

"We're here to go racing. We're here to create the best show for the fans, to have the fastest cars, the safest cars, the best technology, the best engineering. And yet we talk about fines and punishments and swearing.

"So, maybe something should change. We're open to it, but we just ultimately want the best for the sport."

