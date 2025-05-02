Max Verstappen: F1 world champion's rivals give verdict on whether parenthood will slow him down

Max Verstappen's rivals have dismissed suggestions that becoming a parent for the first time could negatively impact the reigning Formula 1 world champion's driving.

Verstappen, who is seeking a fifth successive drivers' title, confirmed on Friday that he had become a father as his partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to a baby girl.

The Dutchman wrote on Instagram: "Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Nico Hulkenberg is the only other member of F1's current grid known to be a father, and was asked ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix about "a myth" that drivers become slower after becoming parents.

"I mean, judge for yourself - look at the stats and what happens," said Sauber's Hulkenberg, whose daughter was born in September 2021.

"Everyone is obviously different, but personally, I don't feel that's the case.

"I feel once we step in the car - visor down, go out - even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside because we're just so focused and so driven to perform and maximise.

"I just personally feel it's added benefit because it's giving me so much outside of work and outside of being in Formula 1. So I would even say it's kind of been helpful for me, if anything."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Max Verstappen did just enough to beat McLaren driver Oscar Piastri to pole around Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Hulkenberg was previously joined in the "club" of F1 fathers by his former Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen and Verstappen's former Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, but both lost their seats at the end of the 2024 season.

Hulkenberg added: "It was a fun fact that I was the only one since Checo and K-Mag left at the end of last year, I was the only dad. So yeah, he's joining that club.

"I hope it's a good sleeper. We've been quite fortunate and lucky. I think there's lots to discover - many beautiful, nice things that come with that. I'm sure he'll enjoy it."

Alonso backtracks on famous Schumacher quote

Fernando Alonso, who could be seen as partially responsible for popularising the theory that drivers might be risk-averse after having children, appeared to backtrack on his theory.

Back in 2005, Alonso said - after pulling of an audacious overtake on title rival Michael Schumacher at Suzuka's infamous 130R corner - that he knew the German would brake because he had "a wife and two kids at home".

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, asked about the prospect of Verstappen changing, Alonso replied: "I don't think so, not at the moment.

"I don't see that happening soon."

George Russell said he doesn't expect any change in Verstappen's performance, with the Mercedes driver pointing to the fact that drivers who had children have won world championships in the past.

Russell said: "I think we're all professionals, but this is a personal part of your life. I guess for anyone who's had a kid, it's a pretty special moment. So yeah, all the best to him.

"As Nico says, I think for many people it probably brings things to your life. I know what it's like when I see my nieces and nephews - they're not my kids, but they bring me so much joy when I spend time with them.

"And you've seen drivers in the past win championships and races who've got kids, so I don't see it changing anything on his professional level."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok debates whether Max Verstappen is the best wet-weather driver of all time after his incredible performance at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Verstappen's once fierce rival Lewis Hamilton opted not to comment on how Verstappen's driving, but offered warm congratulations to the Dutchman.

"I just wish him all the best," the seven-time world champion said. "It's such an amazing, special thing.

"I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Miami Grand Prix is a unique experience, watch our favourite moments from the last few years!

Friday May 2

3pm: F1 Academy Practice 1

5pm: Miami GP Practice (session starts at 5.30pm)

7.30pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference

8.15pm: F1 Academy Practice 2

9.05pm: Miami GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 9.30pm)

Saturday May 3

3.20pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

4pm: MIAMI GP SPRINT (race starts at 5pm)

6.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

7.50pm: F1 Academy Race 1

8.35pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up*

9pm: MIAMI GP QUALIFYING*

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Miami International Autodrome

Sunday May 4

6pm: F1 Academy Race 2

7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Miami GP build-up*

9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*

11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*

Midnight: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 heads to Miami for a Sprint weekend, starting this Friday live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime