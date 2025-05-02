Max Verstappen: F1 world champion's rivals give verdict on whether parenthood will slow him down
Friday 2 May 2025 13:35, UK
Max Verstappen's rivals have dismissed suggestions that becoming a parent for the first time could negatively impact the reigning Formula 1 world champion's driving.
Verstappen, who is seeking a fifth successive drivers' title, confirmed on Friday that he had become a father as his partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to a baby girl.
The Dutchman wrote on Instagram: "Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much."
Nico Hulkenberg is the only other member of F1's current grid known to be a father, and was asked ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix about "a myth" that drivers become slower after becoming parents.
"I mean, judge for yourself - look at the stats and what happens," said Sauber's Hulkenberg, whose daughter was born in September 2021.
"Everyone is obviously different, but personally, I don't feel that's the case.
"I feel once we step in the car - visor down, go out - even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside because we're just so focused and so driven to perform and maximise.
"I just personally feel it's added benefit because it's giving me so much outside of work and outside of being in Formula 1. So I would even say it's kind of been helpful for me, if anything."
Hulkenberg was previously joined in the "club" of F1 fathers by his former Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen and Verstappen's former Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, but both lost their seats at the end of the 2024 season.
Hulkenberg added: "It was a fun fact that I was the only one since Checo and K-Mag left at the end of last year, I was the only dad. So yeah, he's joining that club.
"I hope it's a good sleeper. We've been quite fortunate and lucky. I think there's lots to discover - many beautiful, nice things that come with that. I'm sure he'll enjoy it."
Alonso backtracks on famous Schumacher quote
Fernando Alonso, who could be seen as partially responsible for popularising the theory that drivers might be risk-averse after having children, appeared to backtrack on his theory.
Back in 2005, Alonso said - after pulling of an audacious overtake on title rival Michael Schumacher at Suzuka's infamous 130R corner - that he knew the German would brake because he had "a wife and two kids at home".
However, asked about the prospect of Verstappen changing, Alonso replied: "I don't think so, not at the moment.
"I don't see that happening soon."
George Russell said he doesn't expect any change in Verstappen's performance, with the Mercedes driver pointing to the fact that drivers who had children have won world championships in the past.
Russell said: "I think we're all professionals, but this is a personal part of your life. I guess for anyone who's had a kid, it's a pretty special moment. So yeah, all the best to him.
"As Nico says, I think for many people it probably brings things to your life. I know what it's like when I see my nieces and nephews - they're not my kids, but they bring me so much joy when I spend time with them.
"And you've seen drivers in the past win championships and races who've got kids, so I don't see it changing anything on his professional level."
Verstappen's once fierce rival Lewis Hamilton opted not to comment on how Verstappen's driving, but offered warm congratulations to the Dutchman.
"I just wish him all the best," the seven-time world champion said. "It's such an amazing, special thing.
"I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him."
