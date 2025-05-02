Miami GP: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 polesitter after beating Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris in Sprint Qualifying

Mercedes' teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli claimed a shock but stunning maiden pole position in Formula 1 for the Miami GP Sprint.

The 18-year-old has replaced Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year following the seven-time champion's move to Ferrari and is competing in just his sixth grand prix weekend.

Debuting on a Miami street track he had never driven before Friday, Antonelli uncorked a brilliant single lap in the decisive SQ3 phase of Sprint Qualifying to beat world championship leader Oscar Piastri to the head of Saturday's 5pm Sprint grid by 0.045s.

The Italian is the youngest-ever driver to claim a pole position for either of F1's qualifying formats, beating the record held by Sebastian Vettel since 2008 by more than two years.

"Tremendous. What an effort from such a young driver," said Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle.

"He has no experience of Miami other than on the simulator and has gone out and smashed a lap in. That's an outstanding effort."

Although beaten to pole for the 19-lap race, Piastri was still ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, with Max Verstappen fourth for Red Bull on his return to the track after the birth of his first child, daughter Lily.

But there was disappointment for George Russell in the second Mercedes, who could only manage fifth.

Russell had qualified and finished ahead of his new young team-mate in every competitive session so far this season up to Friday but ended up 0.309s adrift of Antonelli this time after his strategy of going out early onto the track in SQ3 did not pay dividends.

Miami GP Sprint Qualifying: Top 10 1) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) Lando Norris, McLaren



4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



5) George Russell, Mercedes



6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



7) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



8) Alex Albon, Williams



9) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



10) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were sixth and seventh respectively, the latter slightly closer to his team-mate than he has been at recent events at just 0.2s back.

Hamilton took the year's first Sprint pole in China six weeks ago but had struggled in the SF-25 since going on to win that short-form race.

Alex Albon capped a competitive day for Williams in eighth, although Carlos Sainz dropped out in SQ2 in the second car after running wide at Turn 11. Isack Hadjar was ninth for Racing Bulls with Fernando Alonso returning to the top 10 for Aston Martin in 10th.

