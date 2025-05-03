Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes driver wows Jenson Button with 'unbelievable' Miami Grand Prix Sprint pole

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button said Kimi Antonelli had blown his mind after he took an "unbelievable" pole for the Miami Grand Prix Sprint.

In just his sixth F1 event, Antonelli snatched pole from the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and will have the opportunity to convert a maiden pole into Sprint victory when the lights go out in Miami on Saturday at 5pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

At 18 years and 250 days, Antonelli has smashed Sebastian Vettel's previous record of the youngest pole-sitter in F1 which the latter did as a 21-year-old.

"He's been fast but just behind George [Russell]. I didn't expect that. That was unbelievable. To put it on pole position for the Sprint is a special moment in his time," said 2009 F1 world champion Button.

"We saw him with the incident in Monza [when he crashed] and that's what I thought of Kimi Antonelli - unbelievably quick but on the edge.

"But this season he's been completely different to that driver. He's calm, collected, going about his business, slowly progressing, always there as well, getting points in every race.

"That's not what you do as a new driver. His consistency has blown my mind but he's gone 'boom' and given us the speed as well."

Antonelli, who replaced Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year, is the third youngest F1 driver ever, only behind Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll.

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has previously said Mercedes have "another star on their hands" and was also in awe of the teenager.

"Tremendous. What an effort from such a young driver," said Brundle.

"He has no experience of Miami other than on the simulator and has gone out and smashed a lap in. That's an outstanding effort.

"Mercedes saw him many years ago, they nurtured him, they cared for him, protected him when he smashed the car to bits in Monza in practice and here he is delivering for them. That's sensational."

Patrick analyses Antonelli's driving style Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick



“What composure on an 18-year-old! I wouldn’t have been like that. Highly impressive.



“Watching his pole lap, he was so smooth. Everything from the throttle, the steering, it was smooth.



“Even the sound of him jumping on the brakes was not a jump, it was a press. That’s a style and it works for him.”

Davidson: Monza crash was good in many ways

Antonelli made his Mercedes debut during first practice at last year's Italian Grand Prix but crashed in the early stages of the session, a day before the team announced they had chosen him for 2025.

Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson, who is a simulator driver for Mercedes, believes the Monza crash actually benefitted Antonelli.

"Everyone in the team was excited in Kimi's potential and it shows the team knows what they are looking at for future drivers," he said.

"Remember, George Russell is a product of their young driver programme as well. It was a difficult process to go through to fill the legend of Lewis Hamilton, who had been with the team for so long.

"I feel like the team are really nurturing him. He's in the spotlight in a big team, right at the sharp end and that's not easy, so you need a lot of support from the team.

"Yes he had a moment in Monza, but I think that was good in many ways, because it showed what could happen if you were left at your own devices and the team reacted really well after that one."

Antonelli: I've got more confident every weekend

Antonelli is sixth in the F1 Drivers' Championship, 35 points behind Mercedes team-mate Russell who has been extremely strong so far this season.

He was the only rookie not to crash at a wet season-opener in Australia, where he stormed up from 16th to fourth, and bagged more points and was close to Russell in China, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

"Every weekend I learn massively. Last week, having a break [after Jeddah] really helped me to gather information and process it all and recharging the batteries, it was really good," said Antonelli.

"The whole qualifying I felt I was able to make a step lap by lap. I'm much more aware of how to do a consistent warm-up and extract more out of the tyres but there's a lot to improve.

"Every weekend I get more confident with the car, can play with it more and explore the limits. At the same time, I can understand more from the set-up and give much better feedback which allows the team to improve the car."

Antonelli's father Marco Antonelli Marco Antonelli speaking to Sky Sports F1



"We are one family that tries to transmit that in life you have to work hard, don't complain before you understand if you did a good job or not, focus on the future.



"We are a normal family. We work every day and I think we are nothing special other than a family trying to give their children the best for life.



"Kimi understood this and this is the result."

Antonelli cannot beat Verstappen's record of being the youngest F1 race winner ever, as he would have needed to win one of the opening three events to beat the Dutchman.

Nevertheless, Antonelli can further impress if he can hold off the McLarens in the Sprint.

"I will enjoy this moment but focus on Saturday because it would be good to repeat that result," he added.

"McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull have strong race pace but we are pretty close. It will be important to have a good start, then set a good pace without degrading [the tyres] too much."

