Miami GP agrees new 10-year F1 contract extension ahead of 2025 event around Hard Rock Stadium

F1 has announced a new 10-year contract extension with Miami Grand Prix that will see the event stay on the calendar until at least 2041.

Miami already had a deal that expires at the end of 2031 but circuit organisers have struck a new contract ahead of this weekend's race, which is the fourth running of the event since it joined the schedule in 2022.

There are two other F1 races in the USA, Austin and Las Vegas, as the sport continues to grow in the United States.

Las Vegas' contract expires at the end of this year but event organisers are confident of a new deal, while Austin has a contract until 2032.

Miami's new contract is the longest of any F1 race and the first that goes into the 2040s.

"In just three years, the Miami Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most important and spectacular events on our calendar, an extraordinary example of quality and vision that truly represents the spirit and ambition of Formula 1 in the United States," said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

"Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before.

"Miami is not only an extraordinary city, but also a truly global sporting hub, energetic, dynamic and culturally vibrant. All this would not have been possible without the far-sighted vision and tireless commitment of Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel, to whom I extend my sincere gratitude for the leadership, support and dedication with which they have helped transform the Miami Grand Prix into a world-class event."

Tom Garfinkel, managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and the Hard Rock Stadium, which the F1 track goes around, added: "Securing a 10-year extension with Formula 1 through 2041 is an extraordinary milestone for all of us at South Florida Motorsports and a true testament to the hard work of our team, the strength of our partnerships, the support of our community and the growth of the sport in the United States.

"To have been granted this extension after only our third event speaks to what we have felt from the very beginning - the Miami Grand Prix is here to stay.

"I want to thank Stefano Domenicali and Formula 1 for believing in our vision, as well as Stephen Ross for his investment and commitment to growing this event. From day one, our goal has been to create a world-class race that also reflects the spirit of Miami - vibrant, inclusive and culturally significant. This long-term commitment allows us to continue innovating, investing in the fan experience and deepening our impact across South Florida."

Saturday May 3

3.20pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

4pm: MIAMI GP SPRINT (race starts at 5pm)

6.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

7.50pm: F1 Academy Race 1

8.35pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up*

9pm: MIAMI GP QUALIFYING*

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday May 4

6pm: F1 Academy Race 2

7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Miami GP build-up*

9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*

11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*

Midnight: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 is in Miami for a Sprint weekend, watch it all live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime