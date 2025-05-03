Miami GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen brilliance beats Lando Norris to pole with Oscar Piastri fourth, Lewis Hamilton 12th

Max Verstappen hit back from his point-less Sprint to upstage McLaren again in qualifying and head the grid for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix from Lando Norris.

The world champion, who became a father for the first time earlier this week, reproduced his Q3 heroics from Suzuka and Jeddah to deliver his third pole position of the year just hours after failing to score any points in the short-form Saturday race having been penalised when he collided with Kimi Antonelli following a Red Bull pit-stop blunder.

A mistake from Norris on the McLaren driver's final lap at Turn 17, when his car became unsettled over the kerb, may have cost him at least the 0.065s that Verstappen beat him to pole by.

The Briton, though was still two places ahead of championship-leading team-mate Oscar Piastri, who dropped to fourth on the final laps despite having set a blistering pace in Q2.

That is because Sprint polesitter Antonelli continued his statement weekend to take third - the Italian teenager finishing just 0.002s shy of Norris in second and 0.067s away from Verstappen's pole.

Antonelli has now outqualified team-mate George Russell in both qualifying formats for the first time, the more experienced Mercedes driver lapping a tenth slower than Antonelli to take fifth on the grid.

But qualifying represented fresh disappointment for underperforming Ferrari.

Just hours after finishing in the top three for the second successive Sprint this season, Lewis Hamilton's single-lap woes returned as he qualified 12th to bring up the first Q2 exit of his six-race Ferrari career.

Charles Leclerc made it through to the final stage in Q3 but was only able to manage the eighth-fastest time from there.

It meant Ferrari were not only outqualified by their usual three front-running rivals but Williams too - who took impressive sixth and seventh places with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon respectively.

Esteban Ocon took Haas into the top 10 with the ninth-fastest effort, finishing ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in 10th in the second Red Bull - the Japanese driver lapping a whopping 0.739s slower than Verstappen in the lead car.

Miami GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Lando Norris, McLaren



3) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



4) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



5) George Russell - Mercedes



6) Carlos Sainz, Williams



7) Alex Albon, Williams



8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



9) Esteban Ocon, Haas



10) Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

