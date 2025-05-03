Max Verstappen says Miami GP pole 'clearly' showed that becoming a dad has not reduced his speed

Max Verstappen says his pole position for the Miami Grand Prix has "clearly" shown that becoming a father for the first time has not made him a slower driver.

The Dutchman, who is seeking his fifth successive drivers' title, edged out McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli to claim his second pole position of the season.

Verstappen was excused from his media duties in Miami on Thursday as he delayed his arrival in the USA to remain with his partner Kelly Piquet following the birth of their daughter Lily earlier in the week.

In his absence on Thursday, some of Verstappen's rivals were asked by the media whether they thought becoming a dad could impact his driving.

Verstappen said: "It's been good to be able to spend a few days at home before coming here. When she's just born, you want to make sure everything is ok.

"Clearly it didn't make me slower as well, being a dad. So, that's a positive.

"We can throw that out the window as well, for people mentioning it.

"I'm in contact a lot with my girlfriend anyway throughout the day, getting pictures and FaceTime a bit here and there. It's always there, but now one more member in the family."

Verstappen's rivals all replied to the questions on Thursday by saying that they didn't expect him to slow down.

That cohort included Fernando Alonso, who could be seen as having popularised the idea when saying in 2005 that he knew Michael Schumacher would bail out of their battle at a high-speed Suzuka corner because the seven-time world champion "had a wife and two kids at home".

Asked to elaborate on his comments around speculation on his speed, Verstappen added: "I don't really listen to these kind of silly things. I just do my thing.

"I think there are enough racing drivers in the past that have been world champions even after having kids.

"Honestly, I don't even know where that comes from."

Horner: Max's ability to focus is insane

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised Verstappen's "ability to focus" after the 27-year-old's 43rd career pole.

Horner told Sky Sports F1: "He's walking a step higher and becoming a father, welcoming a beautiful little girl into the world is a massive thing for him.

"But as we see time and time again, when he crosses that line into the garage and puts his helmet on, everything disappears.

"His ability to focus and deliver is insane. It's really truly impressive."

Verstappen, who finished outside the points in the Sprint earlier on Saturday following an error by the Red Bull pit crew, later explained to Sky Sports F1 how he is able to compartmentalise different aspects of his life.

He said: "By not having a lot of emotion in a lot of things.

"Of course, with my baby, that's something different. I think I've never been that nervous in a resting heart rate state.

"But racing, I've been doing it for so long that nothing really spooks you anymore.

"What I've said already for a long time, is that once you've achieved your dreams in the sport, in terms of winning races and titles, it also relaxes you a lot.

"Even when you have a bad day, it doesn't really matter. It's about how you fix things, how you move on from it, and it just calms you down. You just focus on the next thing, and that's what qualifying was."

